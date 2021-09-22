CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Senior Manager - Business Development (Financial Services)

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

PwC is looking for an experienced, credible and highly motivated Market Driver to join the Market & Industry Driver team in the Sales & Marketing team to support the Financial Services industry.You will require excellent influencing and communication skills in order to be credible and to be able to communicate data-led insights to challenge the FS leadership team and senior management, including Partners and Directors active in the market. A vital part of the role is a thorough understanding of the strategic business drivers for PwC, the Financial Services sector and our clients. Excellent project management skills are required as is experience in sales campaigns, opportunity management and sales effectiveness.You will report to the Sales & Marketing leadership team via the FS Sales & Marketing Team Leader

Roles and Responsibilities;

  • This role will be responsible for the activation of FS activities to support go to market messages to ensure we bring the best of FS, our knowledge and expertise, and the whole Firm, to our clients.
  • Develop and Lead the GTM strategy and drive execution for a portfolio of selected FS priority market initiatives, working across the business to integrate propositions, enablers and GTM channels, marketing and account management, LRPs and campaign leadership to deliver against campaign objectives, including market presence and positioning, sales accreditation and client engagement.
  • Work with the Head of FS Sales and Marketing, and FS Marketing lead, to inform thought leadership investment in priority areas
  • Support xFS proposition development and alignment in key areas (e.g. EMS)
  • Contribute to business case, value proposition and sales methodology development
  • Facilitate the embedding of new propositions in Growth Priorities, FS market priorities and other existing programmes
  • Drive alignment with proposition development across industry and LoS
  • Lead sales cadence for xLOS sales campaigns and FS sectors including pipeline management
  • Build relationships in the FS market in strategic areas such ESG
  • Line manage the xFS business manager in their responsibilities including xFS and sector pipeline management and reporting, client feedback and FS Alumni engagement

Skills and experience required

  • Excellent project management with strong relationship skills, ideally with experience of a professional services / Partnership environment.
  • Strong data analytics skill set, with experience of Salesforce, Einstein Analytics, Tableau and/or Alteryx.
  • Sound understanding of targeting and opportunity management with the ability to implement both strategic and tactical initiatives.
  • A sound business understanding - commercially and risk aware coupled with an ability to move from strategic to tactical delivery.
  • Team player; able to actively contribute and participate across the Market & Industry Driver function.
  • The ability to build relationships, communicate and influence a wide range of people at a senior level.
  • The ability to organise and run metrics driven decision making forums with gravitas
  • A dynamic, self-starter who seeks to innovate and can work effectively as part of a virtual team.

Not the role for you?

Did you know PwC offer flexible contract arrangements as well as contingent work (ie temporary or day rate contracting)?

The skills we look for in future employees

All our people need to demonstrate the skills and behaviours that support us in delivering our business strategy. This is important to the work we do for our business, and our clients. These skills and behaviours make up our global leadership framework, ‘The PwC Professional’ and are made up of five core attributes; whole leadership, technical capabilities, business acumen, global acumen and relationships.

Learn more here: www.pwc.com/uk/careers/experienced/apply

Diversity

Valuing Difference. Driving Inclusion.

We work in a changing world which offers great opportunities for people with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We seek to attract and employ the best people from the widest talent pool because creating value through diversity is what makes us strong as a business, enabling us to solve important problems and deliver value to our clients. We encourage an inclusive culture where people can be themselves, are valued for their strengths and are empowered to be the best they can be. As an organisation with an increasingly agile workforce, we also support different ways of working offering flexible working arrangements. Learn more here about our work to support an inclusive culture.

Comments / 0

Related
thefabricator.com

Bumax appoints U.S. business development manager

As part of a strategy to increase its presence in the North American market, Sweden-based manufacturer of high-strength stainless steel fasteners Bumax has appointed Bo Andersson to the newly created position of business development manager for the U.S. Andersson has a background in technical engineering, marketing, sales, and management for...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Financial Services - Business Risk & Controls - Senion Associate

Quality is at the heart of what we do. Combining passionate people with leading technology, we work together to build trust in society. We put the team first and solve important problems by challenging the organisations we audit and being open to challenge ourselves. We take pride in our work and the profession, recognising audit as a deep specialism.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Associate / Senior Associate / Consultant, Business Services

We are looking for passionate and motivated individuals with strong analytical problem solving modelling and IT skills to join the Carbon Trust. The successful candidate will work in project teams to deliver high quality, high impact advice to clients. The work will offer a chance to work on an influential portfolio of UK and international projects.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Account Management - Senior Account Manager (Financial Services)

Do you have a proven track record in business development and client relationship management in a highly competitive, Business to Business environment? Can you show that you have experience leading, motivating, developing and coaching diverse account teams?. We're looking for an experienced and inspiring Senior Manager, to focus on key...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Management#Financial Services#Opportunity Management#Project Management#Management Skills#Pwc#Market Driver#The Sales Marketing#Partners And Directors#Gtm#Fs Sales And Marketing#Fs Marketing#Ems#Growth Priorities
The Guardian

Ivanti Service Management System Developer

We are seeking an experienced application Developer to support the development of our Ivanti Service Management application!. The successful candidate will assist in the design, develop and implementation of the Ivanti Service Management system. This will include some integrations with Microsoft technologies and other back-office systems. Working as part of a team, you will deliver technical resource to enable the initiatives and business of the broader County Council and its Partners.
JOBS
Axios

Business Development Sales Representative, Managed Transportation

As one of the fastest-growing logistics service companies, Transportation Insight is all about excellence, integrity, and teamwork. Our service is top-notch because we have developed a high-energy, team-driven mentality across the organization that is committed to servicing our customers, shippers and carriers alike, in an ever-evolving supply chain. We are looking for your expertise and knowledge to join our TI team.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Manager Strategy& Financial Services-Flexible Contracts

This role is open specifically for people who are looking to work on a flexible contract. We know everyone’s lives are different and that traditional working patterns may not be quite right for you. Whether you’ve taken a career break, had time out to support family or are looking to balance your career with another passion of yours, we can offer you a flexible contract to work the pattern that suits you.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Capital Project Services Manager - Belfast (Open)

This role is open specifically for people who are looking to work on a flexible contract. We know everyone’s lives are different and that traditional working patterns may not be quite right for you. Whether you’ve taken a career break, had time out to support family or are looking to balance your career with another passion of yours, we can offer you a flexible contract to work the pattern that suits you.
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Guardian

Business Development Officer (Tamar Valley AONB)

Business Development Officer (Tamar Valley AONB) An exciting and rare opportunity to help conserve and enhance the rich landscape, heritage and biodiversity of the Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. We're looking for an outstanding individual to develop and implement a business development strategy for the Tamar Valley AONB, supporting the delivery of its five-year management plan and building financial resilience into the AONB operations. You'll lead the work to identify and deliver key opportunities to add value to the work of the AONB team through partnerships and additional income generation.
ECONOMY
RiverBender.com

IDES And DoIT Partner To Launch Identity Management Solution For Unemployment Insurance Benefits System

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) and the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) have partnered together to integrate ILogin, a new identity verification and multi-factor authentication (MFA) solution into the IDES unemployment insurance benefit system this week. ILogin creates a new, simple, more secure login process for claimants accessing their IDES accounts, including integrating MFA and identity verification software to protect claimants. Continue Reading
ECONOMY
The Independent

Government launches hospitality council to guide sector recovery

The Government has formed a new hospitality council to help guide the recovery of the sector after the heavy toll of the pandemic.Business minister Paul Scully has announced the members of the group, comprising industry leaders including the bosses of Nando’s, Greene King and Starbucks It comes as hospitality firms continue to be hampered by footfall below pre-pandemic levels and the financial impact of loans and using cash reserves to survive the pandemic.The 22-member Hospitality Sector Council will oversee actions related to the 22 commitments which form the hospitality strategy launched by the Government earlier in the year.We now need...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy