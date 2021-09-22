Senior Manager - Business Development (Financial Services)

PwC is looking for an experienced, credible and highly motivated Market Driver to join the Market & Industry Driver team in the Sales & Marketing team to support the Financial Services industry.You will require excellent influencing and communication skills in order to be credible and to be able to communicate data-led insights to challenge the FS leadership team and senior management, including Partners and Directors active in the market. A vital part of the role is a thorough understanding of the strategic business drivers for PwC, the Financial Services sector and our clients. Excellent project management skills are required as is experience in sales campaigns, opportunity management and sales effectiveness.You will report to the Sales & Marketing leadership team via the FS Sales & Marketing Team Leader

Roles and Responsibilities;​

This role will be responsible for the activation of FS activities to support go to market messages to ensure we bring the best of FS, our knowledge and expertise, and the whole Firm, to our clients.

Develop and Lead the GTM strategy and drive execution for a portfolio of selected FS priority market initiatives, working across the business to integrate propositions, enablers and GTM channels, marketing and account management, LRPs and campaign leadership to deliver against campaign objectives, including market presence and positioning, sales accreditation and client engagement.

Work with the Head of FS Sales and Marketing, and FS Marketing lead, to inform thought leadership investment in priority areas

Support xFS proposition development and alignment in key areas (e.g. EMS)

Contribute to business case, value proposition and sales methodology development

Facilitate the embedding of new propositions in Growth Priorities, FS market priorities and other existing programmes

Drive alignment with proposition development across industry and LoS

Lead sales cadence for xLOS sales campaigns and FS sectors including pipeline management

Build relationships in the FS market in strategic areas such ESG

Line manage the xFS business manager in their responsibilities including xFS and sector pipeline management and reporting, client feedback and FS Alumni engagement

Skills and experience required

Excellent project management with strong relationship skills, ideally with experience of a professional services / Partnership environment.

Strong data analytics skill set, with experience of Salesforce, Einstein Analytics, Tableau and/or Alteryx.

Sound understanding of targeting and opportunity management with the ability to implement both strategic and tactical initiatives.

A sound business understanding - commercially and risk aware coupled with an ability to move from strategic to tactical delivery.

Team player; able to actively contribute and participate across the Market & Industry Driver function.

The ability to build relationships, communicate and influence a wide range of people at a senior level.

The ability to organise and run metrics driven decision making forums with gravitas

A dynamic, self-starter who seeks to innovate and can work effectively as part of a virtual team.

