Primary PPA Teacher vacancy – Starting October 2021

We’re looking for an adaptable and versatile Primary PPA Teacher who has the ability to cover lessons across the EYFS, KS1 and KS2 range.

The Primary PPA Teacher will work in an Outstanding inner-city school starting after the October half term.

This Primary PPA Teacher role will require you to release staff for their PPA time, you will also provide cover for teachers who have training or school meetings that they need to attend.

The ideal Primary PPA Teacher doesn’t need to be an expert at every Key Stage but should be someone who is flexible and confident enough to pick up class plans and deliver lessons with passion, energy and enthusiasm.

As a Primary PPA Teacher you should be able to effectively use your strong subject knowledge to promote good progress and have high standards for learning and behaviour.

The school community is an excellent one and the school will make sure that the Primary PPA Teacher will feel an important of it. As a Primary PPA Teacher you will be included in necessary staff training to ensure that your development is continued, and you will be made to feel part of the team from day one!

As a Primary Teacher you will be responsible for implementing the school’s unique and creative curriculum to improve the children’s academic attainment in literacy and numeracy through the provision of inclusive high-quality teaching.

To be considered for this Primary PPA Teacher role you must hold QTS, have a strong academic record and have obtained a good Honours degree.

If you believe you have the skills to work in a world-class inner-city school as a Primary PPA Teacher then please get in touch with Ben at Ribbons & Reeves who is our chosen recruitment partner.