University of Leicester

Leicester, Leicestershire

Competitive salary and benefits

11 Oct 2021

ULeic DDAR

Charities, Fundraising, Higher education, Marketing & PR, Fundraising

Director of Development and Alumni Relations

University of Leicester

Location: Leicester, UK

Salary: competitive salary and benefits

This is an exciting time to be joining the University of Leicester, as we celebrate our Centenary, set the standard for diversity and inclusion in higher education, and launch our new Strategic Plan.

Under the leadership of the President and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nishan Canagarajah, the Director of Development and Alumni Relations will be joining a dynamic and global community, in which dedicated and talented people are helping to shape the future of our institution and make a significant impact on the world.

About the role

The Director of Development and Alumni Relations is responsible for leading, defining and realising an ambitious and realistic vision and roadmap for the Development and Alumni Relations Office (DARO), which aligns with and supports the implementation of the University’s strategy and priorities. Reporting to the Chief Marketing and Engagement Officer and working closely with the Vice-Chancellor, University Executive Board, senior colleagues and volunteers, you will design and drive a strategy and team that will significantly grow the University’s philanthropic fundraising, alumni and friends’ engagement activities and outcomes.

You will have the personal determination and professional expertise to provide exceptional leadership for the DARO team, working closely and productively with academic staff, professional services colleagues, alumni and key volunteers. Underpinning your confidence in taking on this leadership role, is your extensive experience in philanthropy, including designing successful cultivation and engagement strategies, and a significant track record of securing major and principal gifts. You will have motivated and managed or worked with multi-disciplined advancement teams, and navigated complex organisations successfully, winning the confidence of, and bringing out the best, in those around you.

If you are ready to take on a key senior management role and make a major contribution to the continuing success of the University, please get in touch. To view the information pack for this exceptional opportunity, please visit https://richmond-associates.com/jobs/director-of-development-and-alumni-relations-4 or to arrange a confidential discussion with the consulting team, contact Sonja Dunphy, Managing Director at Richmond Associates on info@richmond-associates.com, +44 (0)20 3617 9240.

Additional information

Applications should consist of a curriculum vitae detailing relevant qualifications and experience, full employment history and achievements. CVs should be accompanied by a 2 page covering letter describing briefly how you feel you meet the criteria outlined in the Information for Candidates pack, your achievements, why the appointment is of interest and what you'd like to achieve in the role.

The University of Leicester has been changing the world, and changing people’s lives, for 100 years. When you join us, you’ll become part of a community of Citizens of Change, which includes not only our staff and our current students but also thousands of Leicester graduates around the world.

As a diverse and forward-thinking employer, we embed the principles of equality, diversity and inclusion into everything we do. That includes not just our core missions of teaching and research, but also our support for staff, students and our local community.

We’re committed to the wellbeing of all our staff and to the sustainability of our environment, on our campus and beyond. We offer a competitive salary package, excellent pension scheme and a generous annual leave allowance, along with opportunities to develop your career in a supportive and collaborative environment.

Closing date for applications is 9AM ON MONDAY, 11 OCTOBER 2021