Florida’s Newly Appointed Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, In Favor Of Overall Health & No More Fear Tactics

ORLANDO, Fla. — A day after assuming his job, Florida’s newly appointed surgeon general on Wednesday signed new protocols allowing parents to decide whether their children should quarantine or stay in school if they are asymptomatic after being exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. The new guidelines signed by Dr. Joseph Ladapo also tweaked the state’s prohibition against school mask mandates, prompting an administrative law judge to dismiss a lawsuit against the old rule that had been filed by various school boards.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO