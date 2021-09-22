Programmes Manager – Youth

About Media Trust

Media Trust works in partnership with the media and creative industry to give charities, under-represented communities, and young people a stronger voice. We do this by delivering innovative and impactful training for charities, promoting skills-based volunteering – matching good skills with good causes, and empowering young people from diverse and disadvantaged backgrounds to work in the media and creative industry.

We are looking for an experienced and enthusiastic Programmes Manager to join our dynamic and passionate youth team. The successful candidate must be confident about doing frontline training for young people and highly organised while also being able to take a strategic, creative and agile approach to their work. Reporting to the Head of Youth, you will be responsible for project delivery of our Vlogstar Challenge programme, ensuring the programme is delivered to a high standard, within budget and meeting KPI targets. You may also be required to manage or support any extension programmes for Vlogstar Challenge.

About the Role

You will primarily be responsible for managing our Vlogstar Challenge programme.

The Vlogstar Challenge aims to inspire the next generation of vlogging stars! Now in its seventh season, the programme is a unique competition and training initiative run by Media Trust in partnership with the Jack Petchey Foundation and supported by YouTube and the Evening Standard. The programme is aimed at giving 16–25-year-olds the technical and creative skills they need to create their own vlogs, develop their voice and share stories about the causes that matter to them and their communities with new audiences.

Key responsibilities

Work with the Head of Youth to develop and deliver operational plans for designated programmes to achieve effective programme delivery including doing frontline training for the programmes as required.

Manage more junior team members providing professional support, setting targets, reviewing performance and development, and managing HR matters e.g., induction, holiday, etc.

Gather data and ensure information about relevant partnerships, initiatives and activities is shared and tracked using our CRM to ensure targets and wider strategic objectives are met and to provide progress and impact reports for key stakeholders and funders.

Manage project budgets including planning and day to day management.

Feed into funding proposals.

Youth Engagement

Lead the recruitment and training of young people for Vlogstar Challenge including marketing and direct outreach, selection and on boarding participants

Design, deliver and manage retention strategies, engaging the young people and ensuring they stay on the programme and commit to future programme activities

Provide pastoral care throughout the programme and extra help and encouragement to those who require additional support

Organise and run each season’s finale and the Grand Final showcase

Programme Management

Manage the programme ensuring high-quality, effective, and efficient delivery

Work in partnership with the principal programme funders, attending meetings and contributing to regular project updates, budget reporting and delivering a final report for each season and the entire programme year

Work with the Head of Youth and Head of Operations to manage the budget, ensuring all training and other third party expenses are paid and/or reimbursed appropriately

Work alongside the marketing team to support the production of marketing and communication materials and provide regular programme updates for the Media Trust website and social media channels

Oversee and manage the Project Co-ordinator to ensure all logistics are in place for programme delivery, including setting up virtual sessions and venue sourcing, catering and travel plans for any in-person sessions.

Industry Engagement

Work with the Head of Strategic Partnerships, Industry Engagement Manager and other internal key stakeholders to plan any industry-led masterclasses and workshops for the young people

Maintain key relationships and good communications with masterclass leaders, trainers and industry partners, ensuring all logistics are planned and details shared in advance and feedback is collected afterwards

Person specification

Experience of effective frontline delivery of training to young people, ideally in creative digital media or a similar field

Experience of running youth programmes ideally in a school and/or youth organisation setting

Experience of developing and implementing plans, achieving targets, reporting against programme objectives, and budget management Experience of working with diverse young people aged 16-24 especially on initiatives to enhance their creative digital media skills

Experience of successful management of freelance trainers and volunteers would be a plus

A good understanding of, and passion for, the media and creative industries, and experience of delivering creative digital media training

A qualification in youth work would be advantageous or demonstrable working knowledge of issues effecting young people

Strong relationship management ability with both internal and external stakeholders and proven experience of managing volunteers and corporate relationships

Experience of inclusive initiatives to support young people from diverse and disadvantaged backgrounds to engage with learning would be a strong plus

Confident public speaker and excellent communication skills, written and verbal

Strong ability to work under pressure and without close supervision and meet deadlines

Attention to detail, analysis and focus; highly organised with a systematic approach to work

A passion for, and commitment to, the aims and values of Media Trust

The above job description is a guide to the work you may be required to undertake but does not form part of your contract of employment and may change from time to time to reflect changing circumstances.

How to apply

Closing date: Friday 8 October

Interviews: w/c 18 October

Download and complete the Equal Opportunities form. Submit a covering letter (max 2 pages) describing how your skills and experience match our requirements, your CV and the completed equal opportunities form. Please put ‘Programmes Manager, Youth’ in the subject heading of the email.

Please note, due to the high volume of applications we expect to receive, only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

Working at Media Trust

Media Trust is an ambitious charity, full of passionate people. We are a small and dynamic team that works collaboratively and supports each other in a fast-paced environment. We are looking for motivated, agile and value-driven people to join our team.

We are based in WeWork Victoria, a vibrant co-working space with regular activities and pop-ups throughout the week, ping pong tournaments and free barista coffee all day.

Generous annual leave

Flexible hours, to be agreed with line manager

Part-time options considered for the right candidate

Secure bike shed

Pension contributions

Volunteer days

Media Trust values and respects all differences in people (seen and unseen). One of the ways we do this is by actively encouraging staff to work in ways that best suit their needs and our flexible working policy outlines many of the options available, such as part-time and term-time working, and working compressed hours. Please talk to us at the interview about the flexibility and equipment or other support you need. We can’t promise to give you exactly what you want, but we promise not to judge you for asking.