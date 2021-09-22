CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Programmes Manager – Youth

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vloYp_0c50NuVb00

About Media Trust

Media Trust works in partnership with the media and creative industry to give charities, under-represented communities, and young people a stronger voice. We do this by delivering innovative and impactful training for charities, promoting skills-based volunteering – matching good skills with good causes, and empowering young people from diverse and disadvantaged backgrounds to work in the media and creative industry.

We are looking for an experienced and enthusiastic Programmes Manager to join our dynamic and passionate youth team. The successful candidate must be confident about doing frontline training for young people and highly organised while also being able to take a strategic, creative and agile approach to their work. Reporting to the Head of Youth, you will be responsible for project delivery of our Vlogstar Challenge programme, ensuring the programme is delivered to a high standard, within budget and meeting KPI targets. You may also be required to manage or support any extension programmes for Vlogstar Challenge.

About the Role

You will primarily be responsible for managing our Vlogstar Challenge programme.

The Vlogstar Challenge aims to inspire the next generation of vlogging stars! Now in its seventh season, the programme is a unique competition and training initiative run by Media Trust in partnership with the Jack Petchey Foundation and supported by YouTube and the Evening Standard. The programme is aimed at giving 16–25-year-olds the technical and creative skills they need to create their own vlogs, develop their voice and share stories about the causes that matter to them and their communities with new audiences.

Key responsibilities

Work with the Head of Youth to develop and deliver operational plans for designated programmes to achieve effective programme delivery including doing frontline training for the programmes as required.

Manage more junior team members providing professional support, setting targets, reviewing performance and development, and managing HR matters e.g., induction, holiday, etc.

Gather data and ensure information about relevant partnerships, initiatives and activities is shared and tracked using our CRM to ensure targets and wider strategic objectives are met and to provide progress and impact reports for key stakeholders and funders.

Manage project budgets including planning and day to day management.

Feed into funding proposals.

Youth Engagement

  • Lead the recruitment and training of young people for Vlogstar Challenge including marketing and direct outreach, selection and on boarding participants
  • Design, deliver and manage retention strategies, engaging the young people and ensuring they stay on the programme and commit to future programme activities
  • Provide pastoral care throughout the programme and extra help and encouragement to those who require additional support
  • Organise and run each season’s finale and the Grand Final showcase

Programme Management

  • Manage the programme ensuring high-quality, effective, and efficient delivery
  • Work in partnership with the principal programme funders, attending meetings and contributing to regular project updates, budget reporting and delivering a final report for each season and the entire programme year
  • Work with the Head of Youth and Head of Operations to manage the budget, ensuring all training and other third party expenses are paid and/or reimbursed appropriately
  • Work alongside the marketing team to support the production of marketing and communication materials and provide regular programme updates for the Media Trust website and social media channels
  • Oversee and manage the Project Co-ordinator to ensure all logistics are in place for programme delivery, including setting up virtual sessions and venue sourcing, catering and travel plans for any in-person sessions.

Industry Engagement

  • Work with the Head of Strategic Partnerships, Industry Engagement Manager and other internal key stakeholders to plan any industry-led masterclasses and workshops for the young people
  • Maintain key relationships and good communications with masterclass leaders, trainers and industry partners, ensuring all logistics are planned and details shared in advance and feedback is collected afterwards

Person specification

  • Experience of effective frontline delivery of training to young people, ideally in creative digital media or a similar field
  • Experience of running youth programmes ideally in a school and/or youth organisation setting
  • Experience of developing and implementing plans, achieving targets, reporting against programme objectives, and budget management Experience of working with diverse young people aged 16-24 especially on initiatives to enhance their creative digital media skills
  • Experience of successful management of freelance trainers and volunteers would be a plus
  • A good understanding of, and passion for, the media and creative industries, and experience of delivering creative digital media training
  • A qualification in youth work would be advantageous or demonstrable working knowledge of issues effecting young people
  • Strong relationship management ability with both internal and external stakeholders and proven experience of managing volunteers and corporate relationships
  • Experience of inclusive initiatives to support young people from diverse and disadvantaged backgrounds to engage with learning would be a strong plus
  • Confident public speaker and excellent communication skills, written and verbal
  • Strong ability to work under pressure and without close supervision and meet deadlines
  • Attention to detail, analysis and focus; highly organised with a systematic approach to work
  • A passion for, and commitment to, the aims and values of Media Trust

The above job description is a guide to the work you may be required to undertake but does not form part of your contract of employment and may change from time to time to reflect changing circumstances.

How to apply

  • Closing date: Friday 8 October
  • Interviews: w/c 18 October

Download and complete the Equal Opportunities form. Submit a covering letter (max 2 pages) describing how your skills and experience match our requirements, your CV and the completed equal opportunities form. Please put ‘Programmes Manager, Youth’ in the subject heading of the email.

Please note, due to the high volume of applications we expect to receive, only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

Working at Media Trust

Media Trust is an ambitious charity, full of passionate people. We are a small and dynamic team that works collaboratively and supports each other in a fast-paced environment. We are looking for motivated, agile and value-driven people to join our team.

  • We are based in WeWork Victoria, a vibrant co-working space with regular activities and pop-ups throughout the week, ping pong tournaments and free barista coffee all day.
  • Generous annual leave
  • Flexible hours, to be agreed with line manager
  • Part-time options considered for the right candidate
  • Secure bike shed
  • Pension contributions
  • Volunteer days

Media Trust values and respects all differences in people (seen and unseen). One of the ways we do this is by actively encouraging staff to work in ways that best suit their needs and our flexible working policy outlines many of the options available, such as part-time and term-time working, and working compressed hours. Please talk to us at the interview about the flexibility and equipment or other support you need. We can’t promise to give you exactly what you want, but we promise not to judge you for asking.

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

7 Exciting Careers to Consider as a Programmer

Programming gives you a very useful toolset that you can apply in different ways. There are jobs that are more common or well-paid, but other options exist, too—careers with their own appeal. If you prefer to go off the beaten track as a programmer, or landing a mainstream job is...
JOBS
The Guardian

Youth Worker

£11 - £12.02 per hour + Excellent Benefits. Youth First was born from the passion of youth and play workers to create a means to sustain and ideally grow youth work for young people aged 8-19 (up to 25 with SEND), first in Lewisham and now beyond. Youth First’s mission...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Guardian

Team Managers (Children's Social Care & Youth Inclusion)

£48,819 - £51,837 per annum plus a Golden Hello payment of £1,500 and essential user car allowance of £963. “A place where children and young people feel they belong, stay safe and can thrive”. We want Merton to be a great place for every child to grow up, and to...
Computer Weekly

Sharp moves beyond hardware focus in partner programme

Sharp Business Systems UK has reacted to a changing world and revised its partner programme to reduce the reliance on using hardware sales as the key performance indicator. The vendor has been actively widening the business and build on its print heritage with the addition of more IT services, and back in August 2019 it acquired Complete IT to support that ambition.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Work#In Youth#Media Trust Media Trust#Vlogstar Challenge
inavateonthenet.net

Sharp updates dealer partner programme

Sharp UK has announced the launch of its new Technology Partner Programme, created specifically to support partner growth, reward success, and increase opportunities for AV businesses. Sharp UK’s Partner Programme has traditionally been based on hardware, though the new programme and latest additions are designed to meet the changing market...
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Your First Steps to Becoming a Programmer

According to Statista.com, the developers’ community is expected to hit the 28.7 million mark by the year 2024. There is a wide range of affordable online courses, helpful tutorials, engaging youtube blogs. The number of programmers in the world is growing and will continue to grow: now there are approximately 24 million, it is expected that by 2024 there will be 28 million developers. There are a lot of programming languages and technologies used by IT specialists in different industries and projects.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Birmingham Star

Quad launches infrastructure, fellowship programmes

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): On the sidelines of the Quad Leaders Summit, the group launched an infrastructure partnership and fellowship programme on Friday (local time). "Building upon each of our regional infrastructure efforts, separately and together, we are launching a new Quad infrastructure partnership," stated the joint statement of...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
The Guardian

Head of National Diabetes Quality Programme

£46,000pa depending upon skills and experience, plus excellent benefits. As Head of the National Diabetes Quality Programme, you will provide senior leadership and strategic operational oversight and delivery of the college’s National Diabetes Quality Programme. The Head of the National Diabetes Quality Programme is an influential role is which you...
HEALTH
The Independent

Businesses ask for more time to repay Covid loans, data shows

Businesses are asking for more time with no payments on their emergency Covid loans on top of the extra time that the Government has already announced, according to new data.Out of 500 businesses that are seeking repayment plans, 83% had asked for all the payment holidays they could get or even a full year of no payments on their Bounce Back Loans.The data comes from resourcing company Momenta Group, which is helping banks collect repayments from companies that borrowed during the pandemic.The number one request Momenta is getting from businesses is to add another 12-month interest-free payment deferral.Companies who took...
SMALL BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Higg Launches Traceability Partner Program

The Higg traceability program is a collaboration beginning with technology partners atma.io by Avery Dennison, FibreTrace and TrusTrace. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
TECHNOLOGY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Pandemic has changed employers' view of telehealth

Q: How has COVID-19 accelerated changes in health care, and how will it affect employers?. A: Because of COVID-19, the past two years have disrupted American society and accelerated many changes in its health care system. The most visible change is the rapid adoption of telehealth. This has long been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Directors UK & Writers’ Guild GB Team For Combined Guidelines To Aid Positive Creative Collaboration

UK industry bodies Directors UK and the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain have joined forces to launch a series of guidelines promoting positive collaboration between the two fields that they say could improve mental health and reduce bullying and harassment. The guidelines advise on how writers and directors can work together most effectively, setting up a healthy creative environment. They have been put together using first-hand accounts from both org’s members. Points covered include what each creator brings to the table, what they need from each other to work well and best practice for collaboration, and what to do if things go...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy