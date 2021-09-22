Title: Finance Graduate (x2)

Contract Type: FTC Approximately 3-4 year training Graduate Programme to become ACA (level 7 apprentice)

Location: Based at Stratford, E15 4PH (with some requirement to travel to other locations in London and South East)

Persona: Agile

Salary: Starting salary £27,000 pa.

Closing date for completed applications: 3rd October 2021 (23:59)

Interviews will be held on: w/c 18th October 2021 via Microsoft Teams

Due to COVID19, colleagues in eligible roles are currently working from home in line with government guidelines

Early applications are encouraged as we reserve the right to close the advertisement and interview earlier than stated

L&Q Graduate opportunities have been designed to help you get the career you have always wanted. This opportunity will help you to get your foot on the career ladder with an organisation that supports you from beginning to end, and beyond!

We are looking for high calibre graduates to join our driven and supportive Finance Department to train as chartered accountants.

You will study for your chartered accountancy qualifications on a three to four year training programme combining technical study and practical experience whilst working within our Finance Department, on rotations within the department and where possible including an external secondment for a short period to a Professional Services firm. You will be engaged in a challenging role from day one and be accountable for your area of responsibility whilst being supported through your qualification.

All Graduates will be supported by trained supervisors, managers and mentors, and receive regular feedback and coaching. In return a competitive salary and benefits package is on offer.

Person Requirements

A driven, dedicated individual with a passion to learn,

Customer focused and innovative,

Takes responsibility and is a team player,

Strong leadership and communication skills,

Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills,

Self-motivated to ‘go the extra mile’ and achieve,

Commercially minded and a strategic thinker

Must be able to work in the UK.

Qualification Requirements

A 2.1 or first class degree (or equivalent).

2 A level passes grades A* to E excluding General Studies (or equivalent)

3 GCSE passes at grades A* to C/grades 9-4, which must include English and Maths at Grade B / grade 6 or above (or equivalent)

What you can expect:

· Great company benefits.

· Great breadth and variety of experiences through a proven to be successful structured training programme.

· You'll gain an internationally recognised qualification.

· You’ll have access to outstanding training offered internally.

· You’ll be supported all the way throughout the programme by an experienced line manager and mentor.

If you are considering working for the L&Q Group, a good first move is to put away any preconceptions you might have about social housing and the charitable sector. L&Q are a commercially-minded organisation with a social mission, and you will find working in social housing with L&Q sometimes challenging, but always rewarding.

You can find out more about the ACA qualification on the ICAEW website http://careers.icaew.com.

N.B. The selection process will involve a virtual assessment centre which could consist of a group based task, competency based interview, presentation and maths test. Successful candidates must be available to attend the assessment centre.

If you are interested in this role and have the experience required, then apply without delay!

COVID 19: The safety of our staff and our candidates is of the utmost importance. Every effort will be taken to ensure that safe ways of working are adopted throughout the Recruitment and Selection process. We are introducing extra precautions in line with UK Government Guidelines. Our recruitment processes will follow social distancing and COVID-19 Secure requirements. This will include the use of various technologies to support the interview process. Should candidates have any questions regarding this, or if you require additional support please let us know at the interview planning stage.

At the foundation of everything that we do are our corporate values and associated behaviours. Our organisational behavioural framework outlines the core expectations of all employees, which should be demonstrated at all times when representing L&Q. More information about L&Q’s values can be found on our website and a copy of our behavioural framework can be provided on request.

Our commitments:

At L&Q, people are at the heart of our business and our success depends on employing the best people and getting the best from them. This is why we are committed to developing our people. It's only by investing in a well-trained and motivated workforce that we can continue to prosper and sustain business success.

In addition to our support and training, the successful candidate will have access to our full suite of benefits including 26 days holiday rising to 31 days with length of service, annual bonus subject to group performance, excellent Pension scheme, an employee assistance programme and non-contributory life assurance.

We are committed to supporting your work-life balance and recognise the changing demands and circumstances in life. Please let us know during the recruitment process if you’re interested in part time working or job sharing. In addition, should your circumstances change once you have joined L&Q, you can also request flexible working arrangements, e.g. a change to working hours - if it’s feasible then we’ll make it happen.

We are recognised externally for our commitment to inclusion. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, a Disability Confident (Committed) employer and have signed the Time to Change Employer Pledge to demonstrate our commitment to end mental health discrimination in the workplace.

We expect all of our employees to support our environmental policy and social responsibility work. We are an employer committed to environmental and social responsibility.

L&Q is a regulated charitable housing association and one of the UK’s most successful independent social businesses. The L&Q Group houses around 250,000 people in more than 97,000 homes, primarily across London and the South East.

As a charitable organisation, our role goes beyond providing homes and housing services. We are a long-term partner in the neighbourhoods where we work. We hope to build aspiration, opportunity and confidence in our communities through our £250 million L&Q Foundation and our skills academy.

In response to the housing and affordability crisis, we will build 100,000 new homes over ten years. Of these, 60,000 homes will be built or funded by L&Q, whilst a further 40,000 will come through partnerships. Crucially, at least 50% of these new homes will be genuinely affordable, with a target of 60% in London.

Our vision is that everyone has a quality home they can afford, and we combine our social purpose with commercial drive to create homes and neighbourhoods everyone can be proud of.