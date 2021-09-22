CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fenestration Teaching Assessor - (remote role)

 6 days ago

Fenestration Teaching Assessor Jobs ( Windows, glazing, fabrication) - 90% remote. Sal: £28,000 - £32,000.

Construction (Fenestration) Teaching Assessor (Windows, glazing, fabrication)

Location: 80% Remote

Salary: £28,000 - £32,000 per annum + Travel expenses

Hays Education are working in partnership with a national, not-for-profit, Ofsted 'Outstanding' training provider of skills and education including traineeships and apprenticeships.

Our client is looking to appoint 2 Construction Teaching Assessors who are able to deliver the L2 Fenestration Installer Apprenticeship Standard and has the potential to deliver other Construction related Apprenticeship Standards as demand is received from Levy and Non-Levy paying employers.

To apply for this Construction Teaching Assessor job, you will need experience of providing a varied programme of delivery in line with the required programme/qualification specifications to offer an integrated programme of learning, training, coaching and assessment on work related programmes to meet the needs of employers and learners. Delivery of these programmes will be a combination of 121, face to face and remote visits and may include group teaching and learning sessions.

This is a national role which will require delivery of skills contracts which will be geographically assigned to the role by sector competence.

Some of your Duties and Responsibilities.

  • Engagement with employers and learners to deliver quality teaching and learning programmes.
  • Meeting KPIs set for starts, progression, timely achievers and leavers in line with profit contribution, compliance and quality targets.
  • Deliver qualifications across a range of awards where occupationally competent in accordance with the Quality Assurance process.
  • Effectively maintain a caseload of learners (at agreed and specified levels).
  • To deliver Functional Skills reforms up to level 2 in English, Maths and ICT.
  • Individualise programmes to meet the needs of employers to ensure learners develop new skills, knowledge and behaviours which impact positively for the employer.
  • Use electronic portfolio system to record learner interventions, reviews, upload work and 20% off the job training.
  • Maintain learner information, ensuring quality and integrity of data which is accurately recorded and submitted efficiently to meet contractual requirements.
  • Take an active role in preparation toward Ofsted inspections as well as taking part in Inspections as requested
  • Take an active part in Team and Standardisation meetings
  • Employees must comply with the provisions of 'The Health and Safety at Work Act 1974' and must take reasonable care for the health and safety of themselves and of other persons who may be affected by their acts of omissions whilst at work.
  • Identify new opportunities, referring learners as required to further progression, maximising direct delivery opportunities, and maintaining caseloads.

What you need to succeed in the role

  • Minimum L2 qualification in Fenestration Installation
  • At least PTLLS or other Teaching qualifications
  • L2 or equivalent in Functional Skills Maths, English & ICT (E)
  • Minimum of 3 year's knowledge and experience working as a qualified Teaching Assessor delivering Apprenticeship standards
  • Minimum of 5 years' experience installing a wide range of replacement and new build fenestration products in a property or structure
  • Experience and knowledge of training and/or assessment delivery (E)
  • Experience of teaching within Education establishments (E)

If you're interested in this role, click 'apply now' to forward an up-to-date copy of your CV, or call us for a full job description of this role.

Hays EA is a trading division of Hays Specialist Recruitment Limited and acts as an employment agency for permanent recruitment and employment business for the supply of temporary workers. By applying for this job you accept the T&C's, Privacy Policy and Disclaimers which can be found at hays.co.uk

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assessors#Health And Safety#Hays Education#Ofsted#Quality Assurance
