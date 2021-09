CALHOUN CITY – It was midway through the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils trailing by six against Calhoun City on the road, when Coach Embry huddled up with his offense. “Guys, this is what we have been talking about all week,” Embry told his players. “This is what I have been telling you,” the coach stressed as his team lined up 63 yards from the end zone with the game on the line.