Fed weighs rate hikes in 2022 as economy, inflation pick up

By Bloomberg
San Gabriel Valley Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could begin scaling back asset purchases as soon as November and complete the process by mid-2022, after officials revealed a growing inclination to raise interest rates next year. Powell, explaining the U.S. central bank’s first steps toward withdrawing emergency pandemic support...

The Most Important Number of the Week Is $142 Trillion

If it’s true that the No. 1 rule in financial markets is, “Don’t fight the Federal Reserve,” then a very close second is, “Don’t bet against the U.S. consumer.” This week provided more evidence that Americans are in as good a position as ever to underpin the economy for years to come — with one crazy caveat.
How the US debt limit became 'a hostage that's worth ransoming'

A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time. In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again. The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all. The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
Fed’s Mester supports taper start in Nov, sees rate hike in 2022

(Reuters) – The Federal Reserve should start reducing its support for the economy in November and could start raising interest rates by the end of next year should labor markets continue to improve as expected, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Friday. The Fed promised to keep...
Gold Prices Tick Higher as Fed Signals Rate Hikes Forthcoming

The Federal Reserve signaled that rate hikes are forthcoming, which caused gold prices to tick higher following their latest monetary policy announcement. Bullish gold investors hope that this is a ripple that precedes a larger price rally. For much of 2021, the Fed was set on keeping rates the same...
Utilities sector ETF falls toward record losing streak as Treasury yields jump

The SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF fell 0.2% in afternoon trading, putting them on track for a record losing streak and a two-month low, as a recent spike in longer-term Treasury yields made the higher-yielding sector tracker less attractive. The SPDR utilities ETF (XLU) is headed for the lowest close since July 22 and a 12th-straight decline, which would surpass the previous record for consecutive declines of 11, which ended Oct. 7, 2016. The XLU's recent selloff comes the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has run up 12.5 basis points in two days toward a 12-week high, after the Federal Reserve said the it "may soon be warranted" to start tapering bond purchases. Utilities stocks are viewed by many investors as a bond proxy, given their relative stability and relatively high yield -- the XLU's dividend yield of 3.03% compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.36%. As bond yields rise, and bond prices fall, utilities stocks tend to fall. During the XLU's previous record losing streak, the 10-year Treasury yield had reached a 4-month high, on its way toward a more than 2-year high about two months later.
So, what is the debt ceiling?

The debt ceiling, or debt limit, is simply the amount of money that the government is allowed to borrow, which the government uses to meet existing obligations — think things like military salaries, Social Security benefits, tax refunds or payments on national debts. When the U.S. Treasury reaches the debt...
Investors look ahead to rate hikes with Fed tapering plan all but certain

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors are grappling with how an unwind of the Federal Reserve’s easy money policies could affect asset prices, after the central bank signaled that a taper of its bond-buying program was closer than ever and suggested it may raise rates at a faster-than-expected pace. In what...
Bank of England decision, Gold falls as Fed ready to hike rates [Video]

Gold falls, Indices rise as Fed ready to hike rates. Gold prices were trading lower on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and NASDAQ higher, as markets continued to digest yesterday’s Fed announcement. The Federal Reserve began by confirming it would keep interest rates unchanged, whilst telling markets it would begin...
Fed foresees a potential rate hike as soon as next year

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago and a sign that it’s concerned that high inflation pressures may persist. In a statement, the Fed also said it will likely begin slowing...
