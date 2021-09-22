5 Legal Protections to Protect Your Software Tech and IP From Your Competitors

Many people and companies will be entering the realm of innovations and intellectual property protection for the first time. Some IP rights, such as copyright, are automatically granted when you write anything down, whereas others need registration. The look of a product is protected by registered designs. Patents and trademarks are two types of intellectual property. Data protection by design involves tackling data protection and privacy issues upfront in everything you do, from the early stages through the launch of the product launch of new technology to ensure that you're obeying the law.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO