5 Legal Protections to Protect Your Software Tech and IP From Your Competitors

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you've invested a significant amount of time and resources into software tech, it's important to understand how to properly protect it from the competition. Five forms of intellectual property and legal protections to consider include trademarks, copyrights, patents, trade secrets, and non-disclosure agreements. This guide will provide you the basics on each form of protection from scopes, lengths, and confidentiality considerations.

