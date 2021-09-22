CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

VIDEO: Partners of Palo Duro Canyon Foundation invite public for new park project intro

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Amarillo High Sandies (3-1) and Caprock Longhorns (1-3) start District 2-5A D1 play against the Caprock Longhorns on Friday at Dick Bivins Stadium. RSV can be serious and even fatal, especially for children under the age of two. The virus is typically only seen during the winter from October to around February or March, but Amarillo started seeing cases five months earlier in May. Last year Texas Tech physicians did not see one case of RSV and they believe that’s because everyone was wearing masks. Then when our community stopped wearing masks, that’s when they started seeing the cases.

