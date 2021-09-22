West Newbury residents invited to session about Memorial Hall
WEST NEWBURY — The community is invited to attend a brainstorming session to decide what’s next for the historic Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall on Main Street. Following news last month that bids for a restoration project for the aging brick Gothic Revival building at 363 Main St. came in much higher than expected, the Select Board decided this week to take the town’s collective temperature before deciding the next step.www.newburyportnews.com
