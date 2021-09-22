Whatever Wednesday: ‘Monster House’

Her bio says that Lauren Lane is still active at this point, but it could be that she’s been taking it easy since just before the pandemic hit, or she’s been busy at Texas State University, where she is a part of the Theater and Dance Department, which is definitely worth noting. She even taught at Carnegie Mellon University for a brief period of time, leading one to believe that she enjoys being a part of the education system, which is admirable. In terms of her career though it does look as though she hasn’t done much since 2019, though there’s always a possibility that she might come back at one point. There’s no telling when actors are bound to come back into the picture or if they’re going to hang it up and retire. The best guess that anyone can usually give is that there’s a chance for either one to happen. At this point, it feels fair to state that a lot of people might need to be reminded of who Lauren is just to make her stand out a little more.

