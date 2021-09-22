CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatever Wednesday: ‘Monster House’

By Jeremiah
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonster House is a movie that was clearly a lot of work to make but has imbued into its very bones a sense of play. It remembers what it’s like to be a kid when it feels the world is out to either embarrass you or squash your fun. Even better, the movie never feels the need to talk down to kids.

