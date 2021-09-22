CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

In Defense of Rigor

 6 days ago

If an English professor is ever confused about what “rigor” means -- as in this Inside Higher Ed essay -- I recommend that they speak with someone in the sciences. I’m sorry, but we all know which fields have median grades at the A- or even A level, and it’s not any of the sciences.

