In Defense of Rigor

My daughter is a senior in high school and entering the first phases of the college admission process, which I recently wrote about here at Inside Higher Ed. With the Common App opening on Aug. 1, she is trying to get her bearings when it comes to this process. I am trying not to interfere, but I seem to not be able to help myself. To give her ownership over her own applications, I decided to do what I know how to do: create a syllabus for her.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO