CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

WBAL Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfluential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died at age 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his passing in a statement posted Wednesday. “In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...

www.wbal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Empire

Actor Michael K Williams Dies, Aged 54

An actor with a rich, varied career and a notable presence in both drama and comedy, has died. Michael Kenneth Williams was 54. Born in 1966 in Brooklyn and raised in the Vanderveer Projects in East Flatbush, Williams' first gigs in entertainment included work as a dancer for the likes of Missy Elliot, Ginuwine, Crystal Waters, George Michael and Madonna. But that wasn't where his true passion lay, and he pursued acting, participating in several productions of the La MaMA Experimental Theatre, the prestigious National Black Theatre Company and the Theater for a New Generation directed by Mel Williams.
CELEBRITIES
Paste Magazine

Melvin Van Peebles, Founding Auteur of Blaxploitation, Dies at 89

Behind the Blaxploitation movement in Hollywood, there was Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song. Behind Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song, there was filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles. The influential auteur has died at age 89. Van Peebles died on Tuesday night, “at home with family,” according to a statement released by Janus Films and...
MUSIC
Screendaily

Melvin Van Peebles, Renaissance man and Black cinema icon, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the Renaissance man, author, filmmaker and icon of Black cinema who broke out with Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song in the early 1970’s, has died. He was 89. Van Peebles was born in Chicago on August 21 1932 and gained a degree in literature from Ohio Wesleyan University...
MUSIC
theplaylist.net

RIP Melvin Van Peebles: Mario Van Peebles, Ava DuVernay, Barry Jenkins & More Remember The Iconic Filmmaker

As you probably already know, it was announced yesterday that the influential filmmaker, Melvin Van Peebles, passed away. And as with the passing of any sort of filmmaking royalty, folks from the industry went to social media to share kind words. (In a sadly timely release, one of this month’s Criterion releases is a new box set of Van Peebles’ early films, including “The Story of A Three-Day Pass,” “Watermelon Man,” “Don’t Play Us Cheap,” and “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song.”)
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melvin Van Peebles
Person
Mario Van Peebles
ComicBook

Actor Willie Garson Dead at 57

Willie Garson, a prolific character actor best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the Sex and the City franchise, has passed away at the age of 57. The news was first broken in a tweet by actor Rob Morrow, and has since been confirmed by Garson's family (via TVLine). The cause of death is currently unknown at this time, although TMZ reports that the actor had been battling cancer. Garson's career spanned four decades, and also included memorable roles as Mozzie in White Collar, Ralph in Little Manhattan, Martin Lloyd in Stargate SG-1, and Gerald Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Kevin Bacon Boards Blumhouse John Logan LGBTQIA+ Empowerment Feature As Star & EP

EXCLUSIVE:  Kevin Bacon is joining John Logan’s untitled horror project at Blumhouse and will also serve as an executive producer alongside executive producer Scott Turner Schofield. The movie is a LGBTQIA+ empowerment tale set at a gay conversion camp and stars Theo Germaine. The role marks a return for Bacon to the horror genre, a space he appeared in early on in his career with Friday the 13th.  Three-time Oscar nominee, Logan (Skyfall, Gladiator, The Aviator) will make his feature directorial debut with the film he also wrote. Jason Blum and Michael Aguilar are producing. Bacon will serve as an EP,...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda Reteam for ‘Moving On’ Comedy

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda are getting back together for starring roles in Moving On, a comedy written and directed by Paul Weitz (American Pie, About a Boy), The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Malcolm McDowell and Richard Roundtree also join the ensemble cast for the feature that centers on two old friends who meet at a funeral and resolve to exact revenge on a widower who wronged them decades earlier. Weitz recently adapted the 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy to direct Fatherhood for Netflix, which followed the journey of a recently widowed single father. Andrew Miano, Stephanie Meurer and Weitz share...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Catholic Protesters Gather Outside NYFF Premiere of Paul Verhoeven’s Lesbian Nun Drama ‘Benedetta’

Catholic protesters descended on Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center for the New York Film Festival premiere of Paul Verhoeven’s scandalous lesbian nun drama “Benedetta.” The movie, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to shock and acclaim, stars Virginie Efira as Benedetta Carlini, a novice nun in the 17th century who joins an Italian convent and has a lesbian love affair with another nun. IFC Films, which opens the “Basic Instinct” and “Elle” director’s latest on December 3 stateside, confirmed to IndieWire that the protest was, indeed, not a publicity stunt. Festival attendees shared news and photos of the protest...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#The Criterion Collection#Janus Films#Essential Films#American
The Hollywood Reporter

Steve McQueen to Receive Cologne Film Prize

Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen will receive this year’s Cologne Film Prize in honor of his life’s work. The British director and Turner-winning visual artist, won the Academy Award for best picture for his 2013 drama 12 Years a Slave.  More recently, McQueen has focused on the small screen, with his Emmy-nominated miniseries Small Axe, a series of films focused on London’s Afro-Caribbean community, and the Amazon documentary series Uprising. The Cologne Film Prize, which comes with a $30,000 (€25,000) cash bursary, honors filmmakers who “have made an outstanding contribution to the further development of film and media language.” Previous winners include David...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Wolf’ Review: George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp Give Full-Bodied Performances in Identity Drama

It’s clear from the opening moments of Nathalie Biancheri’s remarkable sophomore narrative outing “Wolf” that there’s exactly one thing on the menu: full commitment. When the drama kicks off, star George MacKay is already immersed in his character, a young man who believes he was born in the wrong body (read: a human one) and is attempting to more fully connect with his true identity, that of a wolf. As a naked Jacob (MacKay) writhes and stretches in a patch of sunny forest, sniffing the air, taking in the splendor around him, seemingly far away from anything rooted in the...
MOVIES
Variety

Patricia Arquette to Star in, Direct Showtime Limited Series ‘Love Canal’ From Colette Burson (EXCLUSIVE)

Patricia Arquette is set to star in, direct, and executive produce the limited series “Love Canal” currently in development at Showtime, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is based on the upcoming documentary “The Canal” by Will Battersby and upcoming book by journalist Keith O’Brien entitled “Paradise Falls.” “Love Canal” is about a group of blue collar women who came together in the late 1970s to fight for environmental justice for their community. The women became activists when they realized that 20,000 tons of deadly chemicals were buried beneath their neighborhood in Niagara Falls, New York. With little formal education or training, they...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Sopranos’ Creator Brought Original Star Back for Prequel Film to ‘Clear Up’ Story Confusion

[Editor’s note: The following post contains a minor spoiler for “The Many Saints of Newark.”] The upcoming “Sopranos” prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark” takes place decades before the Emmy-winning HBO drama series, but series creator David Chase still managed to lure back one of the original show’s most popular actors. Michael Imperioli, who starred as Christopher Moltisanti on “The Sopranos,” reprises his role from beyond the grave as the posthumous narrator of “Many Saints.” Christopher died in the HBO series’ final seasons. The film’s plot focuses on Christopher’s father, Dickie Moltisanti (played by Alessandro Nivola). “That was the maraschino cherry...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Jake Gyllenhaal: ‘It Was Very Important’ to Break Stigma of Playing Gay Roles with ‘Brokeback’

In a new interview with The Sunday Times (via Insider), Jake Gyllenhaal reflected on playing a gay role in “Brokeback Mountain” as a straight man. The actor earned his first and only Oscar nomination to date thanks to his performance opposite Heath Ledger in the Ang Lee-directed romance drama. The Times asked if people would have “a different reaction” to two straight actors tackling the romantic leads in “Brokeback Mountain,” to which Gyllenhaal replied, “I don’t know. Maybe?” “Part of the medicine of storytelling is that we were two straight guys playing these parts,” Gyllenhaal added. “There was a stigma about playing...
MOVIES
Variety

Mike Tyson Hulu Series ‘Iron Mike’ Casts Russell Hornsby as Don King (EXCLUSIVE)

Russell Hornsby has been cast as Don King in the upcoming Hulu limited series about Mike Tyson, “Iron Mike,” Variety has learned exclusively. Hornsby joins previously announced series lead Trevante Rhodes, who will play Tyson. The series is said to be an exploration of the wild, tragic and controversial life and career of Tyson, one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture. Production on the eight-episode series is currently underway. The King character is described as ruthlessly ambitious with a flashy personality. He is a notorious boxing promoter that takes Tyson’s boxing career to the next level. He’s a businessman; strategic,...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety Announces 10 Screenwriters to Watch for 2021

Variety has released this year’s list of 10 Screenwriters to Watch. A conversation with the honorees will take place on Oct. 17 at the Mill Valley Film Festival. The magazine will also honor Italian helmer-scribe Paolo Sorrentino (“Hand of God”) with the Creative Impact in Screenwriting Award. The annual 10 to Watch program celebrates breakthrough screenwriters, actors, directors, comics, animators, producers and cinematographers. Some of the screenwriters are being honored for films that have already premiered and received critical acclaim, like “King Richard,” while others, like “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” remain highly anticipated. At least half of the selected films had...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Paul Giamatti Recounts His (Hilarious) Free Burger King For Life Tragedy

Paul Giamatti was sure he was going to be one of the few people on Earth who got free Burger King for life — and his discovery otherwise was hilariously recounted Monday on The Late Show. The award-winning actor stopped by to mainly discuss with Stephen Colbert his Showtime series Billions when the late-night host asked if doing a recent commercial for Burger King landed him a sweet perk, such as free food for life. Giamatti took it from there, letting his outstanding storytelling ability run wild. It all began when Giamatti asked his agent — as a joke — whether he...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’: Peter Farrelly’s Apple Original Adds Jake Picking, Will Ropp, Archie Renaux And Kyle Allen

EXCLUSIVE: Jake Picking (Top Gun: Maverick), Will Ropp (The Way Back), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone) and Kyle Allen (West Side Story) are the latest additions to The Greatest Beer Run Ever, the Apple Original Film from director Peter Farrelly and Skydance Media. The four actors will star alongside previously announced cast members Zac Efron and Russell Crowe. Pic is based on Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue’s book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War, which became a New York Times bestseller upon its publication last year. It tells the true story of Donohue, who left New...
MOVIES
Vulture

Clint Eastwood’s Lovely, Awkward Cry Macho Is As Fragile As Its Star

Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho feels like an illusion. Filmmakers have tried for more than four decades to film N. Richard Nash’s 1975 novel about an aging Texas cowboy who heads to Mexico to kidnap his former boss’s young, estranged son; it’s always seemed like an ideal project for a graying action star, but maybe not quite as graying as the currently 91-year-old Eastwood, who could have easily done it back when the novel came out. (He was reportedly attached to it for a while in the late 1980s.) Watching Cry Macho, you can imagine that younger Clint — say, at age 51, or 61, or, hell, 81 — playing the part. He doesn’t need de-aging because he’s got the audience’s memories on his side. Eastwood’s diction might be awkward, his back hunched, his frame unsteady — but he is perfect for the role because we want him to be.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy