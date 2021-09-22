RWU indoor masking policy receives update

The topic of mask-wearing has been subject to much debate, especially regarding vaccinated students, but in a Sept. 22 email, Roger Williams University President Ioannis Miaoulis announced that the university will continue with indoor masking for the remainder of the semester for all community members. The indoor masking policy had two updates made effective today that are “subject to change by the university.” Fully vaccinated students are not required to wear masks inside of housing facilities or while utilizing the fitness center.