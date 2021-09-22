How Jennifer Hudson's Makeup In Respect Captured The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin
Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin, is one of three recent films focused on portraying an accurate depiction of the late Queen of Soul's life. Directed by Liesel Tommy, the movie follows Franklin's career from the early days of her singing in her father's church choir in Detroit to her rise to stardom and all the hurdles and trauma in between. To meticulously capture Franklin's life, the entire cast and crew had to work tirelessly studying all footage of Franklin, especially the makeup team.www.byrdie.com
