How Jennifer Hudson's Makeup In Respect Captured The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.

