A CSU Pueblo student under arrest for possessing an alleged “cache of weapons” on campus

PUEBLO — A Colorado State University-Pueblo student is under arrest after deputies found a large cache of loaded weapons, body armor, and ammo in his vehicle and his on-campus apartment. The investigation began after witnesses reported twenty-four-year-old Robert Killis talking about buying a variety of weapons, saying he liked to kill people and making threats towards students and staff. Authorities obtained a search warrant after a box of ammunition, a bullet-proof vest, and a case large enough to hold a rifle were spotted in his car. Killis is booked in the Pueblo County Jail on charges of unlawful carrying/ possession of a weapon on a university campus.