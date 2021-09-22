Planner 5D Launches A Free Educational Version to Help Colleges Teach Art, Architecture & Engineering

Congratulations to this year's Michigan Art Education Association MIDDLE LEVEL ART EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR, Jane Montero. Jane has been the fifth and sixth-grade art teacher at Creekside Intermediate School in Dexter since 2001. She also has served as the Department Chair for Special Areas at her school since 2008. Jane earned a Master’s degree in Education from University of Southern California in 1991 and has been teaching since 1989. The first 12 years of Jane’s teaching career, she taught in her home state of California; however, the remaining years have been in Michigan. Jane is a 2019 graduate of NAEA’s School for Art Leaders and serves as the Elementary Division Chairperson and a region liaison for MAEA.

