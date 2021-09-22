Planner 5D Launches A Free Educational Version to Help Colleges Teach Art, Architecture & Engineering
Planner 5D, an easy-to-use 3D home design platform, has launched a free educational version that will help colleges teach interior design, architecture, and engineering. With Planner 5D teachers can set group assignments and design challenges for their classes. Any teacher anywhere in the world can apply and get up to 100 free educational licenses for their students.www.thenewsargus.com
