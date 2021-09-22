Gabby Petito's story has sparked a broader conversation about how we discuss and ultimately investigate missing persons cases. Petito was a young, open and attractive white woman with a platform that helped her case get more attention. Not every case of a missing person has that, and that can often mean their cases go unsolved. This is particularly true for the 40% of missing persons who are people of color. Zach Sommers, Affiliated Scholar at the American Bar Foundation, and Manisha Krishnan, senior editor at VICE News, join Cheddar's News Wrap to discuss.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO