Brightline celebrates World Car Free Day with Habitat For Humanity

Brightline, the only provider of modern, eco-friendly, high-speed rail in America, is celebrating World Car-Free Day by joining forces with one of the nation’s most recognizable non-profits, Habitat for Humanity. For the first time, Brightline and Habitat for Humanity affiliates in South Florida are inviting drivers to donate their vehicles to become eligible for a year of free rail travel on Brightline. In partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Broward, Greater Miami, Palm Beach County, and South Palm Beach County, Brightline will offer a free 2022 annual pass to any individual who donates a vehicle to Habitat’s Cars for Homes program between September 22 and December 31, 2021. Those who want to participate in the Brightline-Habitat World Car Free Day free travel pass promotion can learn more here.