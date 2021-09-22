CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Beach County, FL

Brightline celebrates World Car Free Day with Habitat For Humanity

Observer Newspaper Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrightline, the only provider of modern, eco-friendly, high-speed rail in America, is celebrating World Car-Free Day by joining forces with one of the nation’s most recognizable non-profits, Habitat for Humanity. For the first time, Brightline and Habitat for Humanity affiliates in South Florida are inviting drivers to donate their vehicles to become eligible for a year of free rail travel on Brightline. In partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Broward, Greater Miami, Palm Beach County, and South Palm Beach County, Brightline will offer a free 2022 annual pass to any individual who donates a vehicle to Habitat’s Cars for Homes program between September 22 and December 31, 2021. Those who want to participate in the Brightline-Habitat World Car Free Day free travel pass promotion can learn more here.

observernewspaperonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, criticises U.S. 'hostile' policy

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang repeated a call for the United States and South Korea to scrap their "hostile policy" to restart talks. The missile was launched from the central...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach County, FL
Society
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Cars
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Free Travel#Habitat S Cars For Homes#Habitat Broward

Comments / 0

Community Policy