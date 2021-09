It looks like the Liberals and Conservatives are deadlocked as they campaign with less than a week left to go before the Canadian federal election. A new poll conducted by Leger in collaboration with The Canadian Press has Justin Trudeau’s Liberals and Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives tied with 32 percent of decided votes. The NDP are closely behind in third place with 20 percent.

WORLD ・ 12 DAYS AGO