CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Musical America Blogs

musicalamerica.com
 6 days ago

By Brian Taylor Goldstein It’s so rare that I get to share anything positive in the world of artist visas that I still find myself wondering if I have inadvertently fallen through the matrix into someplace where it is not 2021. The White House announced today (Monday, September 20, 2021) that in “early November” it […]

www.musicalamerica.com

Comments / 0

Related
rcreader.com

Chamber Music Quad Cities' “America: A Prophecy,” September 25

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1809 Mississippi Boulevard, Bettendorf IA. Delivering the organization's first public performance in 21 months, Chamber Music Quad Cities makes a welcome return with the September 25 program America: A Prophecy at Bettendorf's Asbury United Methodist Church – an evening boasting featured performances by violinist Charles Wetherbee and CMQC artistic directors and siblings Thomas and Gregory Sauer.
BETTENDORF, IA
csudh.edu

CSUDH Library Blog

Gerth Archives and Special Collections Acquires L.A. Free Press Archive. The Gerth Archives and Special Collections acquired the archive of the L.A. Free Press in August 2021. The newspaper was founded by Art Kunkin in 1964 and was in publication until 1978. The L.A. Free Press, or the "Freep" as it was also called, gave voice to perspectives from the anti-Vietnam War among other movements associated with the counter culture, and was one of the first underground newspapers of the 1960s and 1970s. Publishing articles about the Black, Chicano, LGBTQ and leftist communities from 1964-1978, the L.A. Free Press offered a point of view into communities not covered by mainstream news outlets such as the L.A. Times. Gerth Archives staff travelled to Joshua Tree, California to acquire the archive of newspapers and other materials related to the operation and history of the paper, and will be processing the collection over "several years."
CARSON, CA
WOUB

The Chardon Polka Band Crafts Musical Quilt In ‘Polka Across America’

In a typical year, The Chardon Polka Band plays for hundreds of audiences scattered throughout the entirety of the country. 2020 was not a typical year. “2020 was extremely different and extremely difficult in so many ways, and not just for us,” said Jake Kouwe, founder of the Chardon Polka Band and the group’s accordion player. “I mean, we’re just musicians. Across the country there were hardships for so many people — so many people whose jobs were just getting thrown out the window. For us, usually we play about 200 shows a year and that all of a sudden dropped to nothing, everything was canceled. So we were doing basically anything we could to continue making music and entertaining people.”
MUSIC
operawire.com

Maria Brea Headlines Music for Thoughts’ ‘A Musical Journey of Song from Europe to Latin America’

Music for Thought is set to kick off its 2021-22 season with “A Musical Journey of Song from Europe to Latin America” on Oct. 17, 2021. The showcase, which is set to take place at St. Mark’s Church in the Bowery, will be headlined by soprano Maria Brea alongside a wide range of musicians including pianist Hannah Harnest, guitarist Kevin Sherwin, violinist Edson Scheid, violinist Üda Kinder, and cellist Maria Figueroa.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical America#Blogs#National Interest#The White House#Uncategorized
wgno.com

Ecos Latinos: Learning about Latin America through music

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans has always had a connection with Latin America. Early jazz artists, like Jelly Roll Morton, were influenced by Latin rhythms. Music continues to be a shared experience between the cultures. Fridays during Hispanic Heritage Month, the Ecos Latinos Hispanic Heritage Series showcases Hispanic artists at the French Market.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AFP

'Swift chariots of democracy': all aboard Washington's secret subway

Frequented by presidents, Supreme Court justices and even the occasional movie star, it is the transport of choice for some of the world's most powerful movers and shakers -- yet few Americans know it exists. The Capitol Subway System, a network of trolleys in the fluorescent-lit bowels of the labyrinthine, 600-room US Congress in Washington, has been ferrying politicians back and forth for more than a century. It has made headlines as the scene of a botched assassination bid, an impromptu off-Broadway stage and a hiding place for a president who disappeared from the Oval Office without telling anyone. "Children love it so there are always senators who are willing to bring family members with young children, nieces and nephews, to ride on it," Dan Holt, an assistant historian at the Senate Historical Office, told AFP.
WASHINGTON STATE
alreporter.com

Biden removes Lee Greenwood from National Endowment for the Arts

President Joe Biden on Wednesday removed country music singer/songwriter Lee Greenwood from the National Endowment for the Arts. Greenwood was first appointed by President George W Bush in 2008. Greenwood was reappointed to six-year terms by both Presidents Barack Obama and Donald J Trump. “You know, it’s a six-year appointment...
U.S. POLITICS
Only In Washington

This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past

There are over three dozen known ghost towns in the state of Washington, although quite a few of them have little more remaining than empty land and distant memories. Govan is no exception, really: an old schoolhouse, a post office, and a couple of houses are all that’s left of this once-thriving ranching community. However, […] The post This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Malibu Times

Blog: Magnetism

I am not making this up, but there are more than a few people who refuse to get the Covid-19 vaccine because they actually believe it creates some sort of magnetic pull. Now please do not ask me to explain how this magnetic pull works. The important thing is they believe it and are not about to change their minds.
SCIENCE
sans.edu

InfoSec Handlers Diary Blog

Phishing 101: why depend on one suspicious message subject when you can use many?. There are many e-mail subjects that people tend to associate with phishing due to their overuse in this area. Among the more traditional and common phishing subjects, that most people have probably seen at some point, are variations on the “Your account was hacked”, “Your mailbox is full”, “You have a postal package waiting”, “Here are urgent payment instructions” and “Important COVID-19 information” themes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
musicalamerica.com

Dover Quartet Performs Beethoven’s ‘Middle Quartets’ on New Cedille Records Album Due October 8

Grammy-nominated ensemble offers the ‘Razumovskys,’. ‘Harp,’ and ‘Serioso’ on second installment. The Dover Quartet launches the newest installment of its complete cycle of Ludwig van Beethoven’s string quartets with an album of the composer’s five “Middle Quartets,” set for worldwide release October 8, 2021, on Cedille Records. Beethoven Complete String...
MUSIC
Malibu Times

Blog: No Limit

“The difference between genius and stupidity is that genius has its limits,” is a quote attributed to Albert Einstein. Nobody is certain that Einstein said this, but whoever said it knew what he was talking about. There is no limit to stupidity. The other day I was speaking with a...
HEALTH
musicalamerica.com

Jenny Lin Performs World Premiere of William Bolcom's 'Suite of Preludes' for Piano

Social Media Associate and PR Assistant at Bucklesweet. JENNY LIN PERFORMS WORLD PREMIERE OF WILLIAM BOLCOM’S. The program will also feature Philip Glass’ Passacaglia and selections from The Hours soundtrack. SATURDAY, OCT 2 at 7pm at Hudson Hall in Hudson, NY. HUDSON, NY - August 31, 2021: Pianist Jenny Lin...
MUSIC
musicalamerica.com

Composer Hans Thomalla and Poet Joshua Clover Release Dark Spring, A Song-Opera, on OehmsClassics

“Thomalla's score is always on the move to the next sound-world,. to the next change of style… compact, unerringly composed." – Deutsche Bühne. New York, NY (September 23, 2021) — On Friday, October 15, 2021, German-American composer Hans Thomalla and poet Joshua Clover release a recording of their 90-minute song-opera Dark Spring on OehmsClassics. Dark Spring saw its live, in-person world premiere at the Mannheim Opera in fall 2020 in an unprecedented pandemic collaboration described as “a remarkable musical panorama” by Mannheimer Morgen. The opera takes place over 11 scenes and was recorded over five live performances at the Nationaltheater-Orchester Mannheim, with conductor Alan Pierson leading mezzo-soprano Shachar Lavi as Wendla, contralto Anna Hybiner as Ilse, tenor Christopher Diffey as Melchior, and countertenor Magid El-Bushra as Moritz. Barbora Horáková Joly served as the production’s director.
MUSIC
visitfayettevillenc.com

Visit Fayetteville Blog

Let’s be honest, life has been pretty hectic lately for most of us adults. After over a year of way too much time at home, where the phrase “going out” translated into a scavenger hunt for toilet paper or meeting the Uber Eats driver in the driveway, it’s finally time to get back to planning those much-needed nights out with that special someone. Whether you’re meeting up for your first date, looking for an impromptu getaway, or finally shipping those kids off to your parents for the weekend, Downtown Fayetteville awaits! With so much to do in less than a one-mile radius, it is the perfect place to make up for lost time by checking off a few date spots, all in one evening. Check out these 8 great places to wine, dine, and (re)kindle the romance in Downtown Fay!
POLITICS
musicalamerica.com

Nu-Metal Band DisasterTheory Vows October Royalties to St Jude

The Nu-Metal band DisasterTheory has made an announcement, while donning pink t-shirts, that they will be donating all of their stream royalties for the month of October 2021 to St Jude hospital for cancer research. "We want to be able to give to an incredibly important cause. Cancer doesn't just...
CHARITIES
musicalamerica.com

International Contemporary Ensemble Announces New Ensemble Members Matana Roberts and Fay Victor and Artist-in-Residence Vimbayi Kaziboni

New Ensemble Members Matana Roberts and Fay Victor and. New York, NY (September 23, 2021) — The International Contemporary Ensemble welcomes Matana Roberts and Fay Victor as new, permanent Ensemble members and Vimbayi Kaziboni as Artist-in-Residence for the 2021-22 season. As the Ensemble approaches its 20th year anniversary, Roberts, Victor, and Kaziboni will join and lead creative collaborations, as well as shape programming and policies in support of the organization’s overall mission to develop new work built on equity, belonging, and cultural responsiveness.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy