CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsport, PA

Pizza, desserts and salads with fresh ingredients

Sun-Gazette
 6 days ago

Tomatoes, tomatoes, tomatoes, what to do with all those tomatoes? Two weeks ago I gave you a tomato pie recipe to try. This week, I have a fresh tomato pizza recipe to try. I have been making this for breakfast and my husband just loves it. You can make this for breakfast, lunch or dinner. The choice is yours.

www.sungazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Creamy Beef Taco Soup

‘Memba the taco soup recipe we all made the last few years, and if we eat it one more time, we might die? Yeah, that one. I have totally retired it and wanted something creamier. I found this on a Facebook post for ketogenic diet followers. But we all need more fat (I’ll save that for another discussion, but I am a health coach now. Or will be in eight days).
RECIPES
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
gordonramsayclub.com

Easy Peanut Butter Truffles

These easy peanut butter truffles are so delicious! They look good and taste even better! You can prepare them for birthdays, holidays, and other parties and have them along with a nice glass of champagne – perfect combination! Here is the recipe:. Servings around 40 truffles. Ingredients:. 1 cup smooth...
RECIPES
Fox11online.com

Apple Walnut Chicken Salad

For more delicious recipes from The Gourmet RD, click here. 3 cups chopped cooked chicken breast (from about 1 1/2-pounds raw) In a large bowl, whisk together the yogurt, mayonnaise, Dijon, honey, salt and black pepper until combined. Taste and adjust the seasoning, if necessary. Fold in the cooked chicken,...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Williamsport, PA
Lifestyle
City
Williamsport, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
ourcommunitynow.com

HELOISE: Potato salad secret

My neighbor had me over for dinner recently, and she served the best potato salad I've ever eaten. I asked her what the secret was, and she said.
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

Tomato Basil Salad

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Showcase fresh tomatoes with this light and refreshing tomato basil salad! It’s tossed with aromatic herbs, olive oil, and vinegar for a fresh, bright flavor that is hard to resist!
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Coffee-Inspired QSR Desserts

The Wendy's Caramel Latte Frosty is being launched by the brand in Canada to offer patrons a coffee-inspired way to satisfy their sweet tooth. The creamy frozen treat is a new take on the brand's classic Frosty that is being offered temporarily in place of the Vanilla Frosty, and features the flavor notes of coffee, caramel and vanilla. The flavor profile of the frozen treat could be well-received by consumers as a satisfying end-of-summer dessert to enjoy that gets them ready for cold weather cafe drinks but in a format that suits temperate climates.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Pizza#Salad#Dessert#Pizza Crust#Food Drink#Oregano Olive#Preheat#Himalayan#Prosciutto
TrendHunter.com

Keto-Friendly Dessert Mixes

Fit Bake is a first-of-its-kind line of keto-friendly, low-calorie and gluten-free dessert mixes and it offers treats that are both balanced and indulgent. Classic yellow cake and chocolate cake from the brand boast just 90 calories and two grams of net carbs with just five to six grams of protein. Free from added sugar, the keto-friendly cake baking mixes stand out thanks to decadent packaging with oversized mouthwatering images of the finished products.
FOOD & DRINKS
Bon Appétit

Charred Broccoli Salad With Figs

A high-speed blender will give you the smoothest consistency for the broccoli-tahini purée in this adaptation of the charred broccoli salad from Bacchanal Wine in New Orleans. You can also use a food processor; the finished purée will just have more texture. This recipe makes more purée than you need, but you can use the hummus-like condiment as a dip for warm pita or raw vegetables, or as a sandwich schmear.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
abc27.com

Kid Eats : Storing Fresh Vegetables & Salad Greens

Do you struggle to get your kids to eat fresh vegetables, or go to grab your greens only to see they are wilted and brown? Julie Stefanski is back with another segment of Kid Eats to help us find fun ways to engage children in healthy eating and the best way to store produce so it doesn’t go to waste.
RECIPES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tomato, Cucumber and Purslane Salad

1 bunch purslane, thick stems removed, leaves chopped, about ½ cup. Combine all ingredients in a serving bowl. Salt to taste. Per serving (based on 2): 40 calories; 1g fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; 2g protein; 10g carbohydrate; 5g sugar; 2g fiber; 89mg sodium; 39mg calcium. Recipe by Elise...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
progressivegrocer.com

Square Roots Salad Mixes

Urban indoor-farming company Square Roots has entered the $8.1 billion packaged salad and greens category with branded packaged produce in Spring Mix and Super Mix varieties. Responsibly grown at the company’s new Grand Rapids, Mich., farm without pesticides or GMOs, the salad mixes offer a boost of healthy microgreens and crisp baby leaves grown across the company’s network of cloud-connected and climate-controlled indoor farms, with 100% traceability into the growing process. The Spring Mix offers a refreshing blend of kale, mizuna and tatsoi microgreens with crisp baby lettuce leaves, while the nutrient-packed Super Mix is a hearty blend of broccoli, kale, and cabbage microgreens with crunchy tatsoi leaves. Either variety retails for a suggested $5.99 per 3.75-ounce container. The launch of the salad mixes follows the introduction earlier this year of its expanded herb line, consisting of cilantro, dill and parsley grown at climate-controlled local farms in New York and Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Longview News-Journal

A simply sweet dessert bar

Finding a unique dessert to impress others can be a tall task. Cakes, brownies and cookies are classics but can be boring and repetitive. When you want something easy, delicious and made to impress, think outside the sweet treat box. Next time you’re in a pinch for something sweet, try...
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

LIME JELL-O SALAD

Our most popular (most clicked on) recipe from the LAST WEEKEND POTLUCK was this Lime Jell-o Salad from Plowing Through Life. Our other featured recipes include: Air Fryer Pumpkin Cake from Bakerish, Loaded Baked Potato Dip from Nancy C. and Melissa is sharing her delicious recipe for Autumn Harvest Punch!
RECIPES
skinnytaste.com

Chicken Cutlet Caprese Salad

Chicken Cutlet Caprese Salad takes advantage of end-of-summer heirloom tomatoes with lightly pan-fried chicken cutlets, fresh mozzarella, and basil. This Chicken Cutlet Caprese Salad is the perfect salad for dinner. It’s hearty and flavorful, and I know you’ll crave it again and again! I love a classic caprese salad, so I’m always coming up with new variations using the same flavors. Plus, it’s an excellent way to use up the last of my tomatoes in my garden. For some of my other favorite caprese recipes, try my Caprese Chicken Skillet and Air Fryer Burst Tomato Burrata Caprese Salad. You may also love this Air Fryer Chicken Milanese!
RECIPES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Salad With Dandelion Leaves

5 large leaves of romaine lettuce, rinsed and dried. 5 leaves of leaf lettuce (red or green), rinsed and dried. 20 fresh dandelion leaves, preferably in the spring. Mix together all ingredients. Per serving: 300 calories; 26g fat; 4g saturated fat; no cholesterol; 5g protein; 19g carbohydrate; 8g sugar; 5g...
RECIPES
Gadget Flow

hEating pizza warming placemat ensures your pie stays fresh and warm for longer

We’ve all ordered a pizza and eagerly awaited its arrival. You know how it goes. It finally arrives home, but by the time that the 2nd slice hits your plate, the pie is less than warm. For those who enjoy a warm (if not hot) slice of pizza, this can be a frustrating experience. Well, one Kickstarter campaign wants to change that. Introducing, the hEating pizza warming placemat! Never again will you need to re-heat that 2nd slice before you taste its cheesy deliciousness. How does it work? Let’s check it out!
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy