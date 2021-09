On September 11 at 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of a business in the 10100 block of Berry Road in Waldorf for the report of a dispute involving a group of people in which at least one person was holding a firearm. When officers arrived, they were able to quickly de-escalate the […] The post Brandywine man arrested on assault & weapons charges following Waldorf workplace dispute appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

BRANDYWINE, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO