Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Cross Country teams are back on the course this weekend to race in the Harry F. Anderson Invitational in Rochester, N.Y. Both Laker teams have competed the last two weeks. They opened their season at the Doug Watts Open on Sept. 11. The men's team finished fifth in that race while the women were sixth. Both teams traveled to South Bend, Ind. last weekend for the National Catholic Invitational hosted by Notre Dame University. The women finished 15th and the men 13th.

ERIE, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO