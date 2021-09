An estimated 14−17% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients develop a severe form of the disease, requiring oxygen support and admission to the intensive care unit. Underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, chronic cardiac diseases, chronic kidney diseases, obesity, and some genetic predispositions contribute to the severity of COVID-19. However, the severity of COVID-19 in a large group of patients cannot be explained only by these factors. At present, it is therefore very difficult to predict if the patient will develop a severe form of the disease. This is a problem, since such prediction and prognosis of the disease development from the first days is very important for providing adequate and timely management to reduce patients' mortality.

MEDICAL SCIENCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO