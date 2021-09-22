CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 120 scientific experts’ global ocean report shows unprecedented climate change impact, as Arctic registers record low ice levels

 6 days ago

Arctic ice levels logged in the last two years have reached record lows, whilst per decade have – on average since 1979 to 2020 – dropped by nearly 13%, a new vast report on the ocean worldwide shows. Published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Operational Oceanography, the annual ‘Copernicus Ocean...

