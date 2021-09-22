CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical Science

Could a novel light therapy help people with Alzheimers?

EurekAlert
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mount Sinai Hospital / Mount Sinai School of Medicine. Alzheimer’s disease is a mind-robbing brain disorder that affects nearly 6.2 million older Americans. Despite decades of research on high-tech drugs, diets, and crossword puzzles, scientists have yet to discover a highly effective treatment for patients. Recently, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai a five-year grant to try something new: light. With this award, the researchers will test out whether exposing patients to a combination of light therapies will slow Alzheimer’s debilitating effects. One therapy will use pulses of light designed to enhance cognition-boosting electrical brain waves, while the other one aims to help patients sleep better. For its first year, the project will receive $792,000.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 1

Related
EatThis

Sure Signs You're Getting Dementia, According to Science

Several studies have found that happiness comes with age—older people report greater emotional well-being and more personal satisfaction and security. At the same time, aging comes with its share of worries, particularly health issues. For many, chief among those age-related concerns is dementia, a progressive cognitive decline that's becoming more common as more of us live longer. It's important to recognize the signs of dementia and seek treatment early, to slow its progression or correct cognition issues if possible. Read on for 7 things you need to know to keep yourself sound of mind—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thepaleomom.com

Symptoms of Autoimmune Disease

Award-winning public speaker, New York Times bestselling author and world-renowned health expert, Dr. Sarah Ballantyne, PhD (aka The Paleo Mom) believes the key to reversing the current epidemics of chronic disease is scientific literacy. She creates educational resources to help people regain their health through diet and lifestyle choices informed by the most current evidenced-based scientific research.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
fortwaynesnbc.com

STUDY: How long you sleep could increase Alzheimer’s risk

(CNN) - New research shows sleep deprivation in older adults could increase their risk for Alzheimer's disease. People who reported they sleep six hours or less also had elevated levels of beta amyloid. That's a protein found in the brain that isn't fully understood but is considered to cognitive ability...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Prevent Dementia

Developing Alzheimer's is one of the worst fears for many people, but there is still a lot we don't know about what causes dementia. We know there are risk factors, both genetic and environmental, but the question is: Can we prevent it? While we don't have set-in-stone answers to these questions just yet, the thinking around dementia prevention has changed significantly in the last 15 years. Scientists used to think it couldn't be prevented, but the evidence is mounting that many lifestyle factors really do contribute to whether someone gets Alzheimer's, and that these can be much more influential than any genetic risk.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Therapy#Sinai Hospital#Mount Sinai Health System#Americans#Nih#Lhrc
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FIRST For Women

This Common Drug for Memory Loss May Also Help Restore Eye Sight

We often think of our medications as treating just one ailment. But wouldn’t it be nice if some of them did double duty?. Citicoline, a drug that is naturally found in the body, is commonly used to treat a number of brain injuries and illnesses. For quite some time, doctors have prescribed it for strokes, vascular dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and general aging of the brain. Patients usually see improvement when taking the drug because the body uses it to create and repair cell membranes and lower the presence of free radicals, as noted in the Clinical Interventions in Aging Journal. (Free radicals, which are unstable molecules, can damage cells in the body and are associated with aging and illness.)
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Medical Science
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Parkinson's, According to Doctors

Of the many diseases lurking around the corners of our lives, Parkinson's is a scary one because it's not extremely well known to laymen how you get it. Is it bad habits? Poor living? It seemed to strike notable people like Michael J. Fox out of nowhere. What's the #1 cause of Parkinson's? We reached out to James Beck, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President of the Parkinson's Foundation, to ask what's the #1 cause of Parkinson's. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Ladders

This hormone could be the key to fighting Alzheimer’s

A 2021 study from Harvard School of Medicine reports that irisin, a hormone secreted by muscles during exercise, is a key to the fight against Alzheimer’s. Irisin is a recently discovered hormone. It was found just nine years ago in 2012 in the skeletons of lab mice and has since become a hot topic in the medical community. At first, researchers linked irisin to both weight loss and thermoregulation. But irisin was eventually linked to Alzheimer’s in a surprising way.
WEIGHT LOSS
bctv.org

Learn 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause memory, thinking, and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. The Alzheimer’s Association® partnered with Penn State Extension to provide 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease education program to help people recognize common signs of the disease and know what to watch for in themselves and others.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health and Fitness Hits

Vascular Dementia

Dementia induced by cerebral infarction or cerebral hemorrhage due to cerebral angiopathy is referred to as vascular dementia. Because of the blockage of the brain blood arteries, blood cannot flow to some areas, causing them to lose their functionality.
Woman's World

Exercising This Muscle May Help Prevent Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease — Plus 2 Moves to Try

We can absolutely reduce the risk of cognitive decline as we age. Sure, genetics factor in, but ultimately, lifestyle plays a big role in how long our brains stay sharp. And while we might typically think about diet changes that preserve brain health, exercising the right way can also work to prevent conditions like dementia — especially if you’re working the calf muscles.
WORKOUTS
cchwyo.org

Signs & Symptoms of Peripheral Artery Disease

In recognition of National Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness Month, the health experts at CCH are here to share some symptoms that may suggest the presence of this cardiovascular disease. What is Peripheral Artery Disease?. Peripheral artery disease (PAD) is a form of cardiovascular disease caused by atherosclerosis, which is the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
fox5ny.com

Alzheimer’s disease and sleep: Could 7 to 8 hours lower the risk?

Sleep is key in the healthy aging process, with disruptions linked to outcomes like greater risk of depression, cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease. But how much sleep is ideal as adults progress into late life?. A recent study published in JAMA Neurology, stemming from PET scans among 4,417 older adults...
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This existing drug may help treat COVID-19

In a recent study published in Science, researchers found that the drug masitinib may be effective in treating COVID-19. They found the drug inhibited the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in human cell cultures and in a mouse model, leading to much lower viral loads. Researchers also found that the drug could...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
powerofpositivity.com

Retina Health May Indicate Alzheimer’s Risk, Study Says

RetA new study led by scientists at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine found that retina health may indicate Alzheimer’s risk. The research discovered that protein deposits called amyloid plaques found in the retinas might indicate similar plaques in the brain. These protein deposits inhibit the function...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Eye health and dementia: Is there a link?

Several systemic conditions — conditions that affect the entire body — are modifiable risk factors for dementia. Some types of vision impairment may be early indicators of dementia. When systemic conditions combine with vision impairment, the risk of dementia is significantly higher. There are currently no effective treatments to stop...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy