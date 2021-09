The Biden administration has a crisis at the border, but energy traders are probably more focused on the coming energy crisis. The combination of a slow comeback in Gulf oil production after Hurricane Ida and an energy policy by the Biden administration that discourages oil and gas production is creating a situation that’s very bullish for petroleum and natural gas markets. This administration better come to grips with the fact that in every major category of winter heating fuels the U.S. is below the 5-year average and we could see huge upside spikes in prices this winter.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO