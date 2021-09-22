CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

3615 N Sawyer Avenue #1

bhhschicago.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpecial rate ($1700) for a lease of of 16 months (through March 31, 2023) or longer. Shorter lease rate is $1750. Extra large 2 bed/1 bath apartment in Irving Park four flat, close to everything the Elston corridor has to offer! The unit includes garage parking, heat and installing new windows and blinds throughout. This sunny top high first floor unit layout includes large foyer with coat closet, bright living room, separate dining room leading to a recently updated modern kitchen with stainless appliances, updated bath (updates made after pictures were taken) spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom and a bonus room that can be used as office or additional storage. Pets considered on an individual basis. Washer/dryer in building. Short walk to shopping, dining and Addison Blue Line stop. (pictures are from another unit in the building, same layout and finishes).

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
bhhschicago.com

1710 Monroe Avenue #2

Come see this bright and beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom unit with 2 full baths. Brand new stainless steel stove/oven, refrigerator, and all granite countertops in an (L- shape) kitchen. Hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, and new carpet in all bedrooms plus a full bath in the master bedroom. Tenants pay for lights and gas.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1332 W Eddy Street #2

Available 10/1-Gorgeous brick 3 flat on oversized lot in sought after Southport Corridor. This unit is an entire full floor with 3 large bedrooms that could accommodate a king bed. Many new upgrades: white quartz counters, dishwasher, light fixtures, new bath vanity, new bath wall tile, in unit washer/dryer and new paint thru out. Hardwood floors, new central A/C, enclosed rear porch and parking on site ($150/mo). Sunny living room w/ separate dining room. Pets OK. Short term and furnished optional. Walk to Southport Brown line or Addison Red line. Blaine school district. Additional storage in lower level. Common rear yard! Fantastic location!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

53 Chicago Avenue

This charming ranch in the heart of Clarendon Hills is a renters dream! From the private yard to the great school system, this 3 bedroom 2 Bathroom home has it all. Upon entering the home, you are greeted with hardwood floors, crisp white walls, impeccable woodworking and a brick fireplace. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with new appliances, new flooring, bright white cabinetry, quartz countertops, chic lighting, and shiplap wall detail. The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of storage space. From the completely renovated bathrooms to the full finished basement, this home truly has it all! - Owner is an IL licensed real estate agent.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1555 Ellinwood Avenue #518

This is a two bedroom plus den in the brand new Ellison Des Plaines Apartment luxury complex. Unit features a spacious open layout, with Balconies or patios out door areas. High efficiency washer and dryer, Kitchen with Quarts counter tops, and SS appliances. Amenities include resort style swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center, theater room, business center, fire pit with lounge area, grilling stations and package system. An ideal location within walking distance to shopping, train station, dining and entertainment options. Application fee is $65 per adult. One time administration fee of $350. Gas, Water, sewer, trash fee is based on usage. One time Pet fee $300 per pet, and $35 pet rent per month. Garage Parking $100 or $35 for outdoor space. Storage available for $35-$50 per month. The Ellison apartments Management Company will be administering the rental requirements to rent this property. The lease price is based on 13 month. ** Listed rent prices are set by a computerized rent system and can change Up or Down at anytime and without notice.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walk In Closet#Windows#Pets#Washer
bhhschicago.com

2125 W Devon Avenue #2

Fully renovated top floor 3 bed/2 bath on Devon ave. Spacious light-filled living room and open-kitchen space with new cabinets and SS appliances with room for a dining table! Cozy primary bedroom with brand new bathroom, Hardwood floors throughout. In unit perks include dishwasher, master bedroom en suite, central air/heat and a separate office room!. Huge private outdoor space is great for entertaining. Laundry room will be put up in October. Outdoor rental parking is available for $100/mo.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1845 W Grand Avenue #1

Breathtaking 2Br/2Bth PLUS office space condo with desirable open floor-plan. Custom Euro Designed SS Kitchen with high end appliances and granite. Kitchen island is perfect for entertaining and provides additional countertop and cabinet space. High 10' ceilings, floor to ceiling thermo pane windows & hardwood floors throughout. Bright living room with fireplace accommodates the perfect dining area. Master Bedroom boasts fireplace, 2 walk-in closets, and private balcony. Large master bath has shower with body sprays, double vanity, jacuzzi tub & separate private area. Second Bedroom has walk-in closet and convenient Jack & Jill bathroom. Working from home will be perfect with the Office area! Solid Oak doors keep any noise out. In-Unit washer & dryer! 2 good size storage spaces in the unit and one shared storage space outside. Property is staged. Awesome location! Near Ukrainian Village in West Town and surrounded by trendy restaurants, grocery stores, public transportation, shopping, and express access to Downtown. Rooftop Deck Access, Parking, and Water/Sewage/Garbage are INCLUDED in the rent! Pets ok. Weight restrictions. No Security Deposit, Rhino policy required.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3345 N Marshfield Avenue #106

*** Super Promo 1 MONTH FREE RENT *** This is a GORGEOUS West Lakeview FULLY REHABBED studio for RENT! The unit is currently under renovation and will be BRAND NEW! YOU WILL BE THE FIRST ONE TO LIVE IN IT! The unit will have custom kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen will have custom white cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertops, custom backsplash, full size Dishwasher, and IN-UNIT Laundry. The unit will have BRAND NEW hardwood floors throughout, and all NEW doors/trim/windows. Paulina Brown Line is a 1/2 blk away from the building. The building is located near grocery stores, nightlife, Target, public transportation, and restaurants. If you enjoy spending time in parks and green spaces, Sheil Park, Greenview Park, and Juniper Park are close by. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, no more than 2 pets per unit, no rots or pits). PRICED TO RENT FAST!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

555 W Cornelia Avenue #1911

Gorgeous 2BD/2BR Corner Unit with Large Balcony and Panoramic North Side Views of the City,Lake and Wrigley in East Lakeview. Perfect Layout features combined Living/Dining Room and Open Kitchen with Glass Front Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops and Breakfast Bar. Beautiful Herringbone Hardwood Floors throughout. Large Master Suite easily fits a King Size Bed. Unit has Huge Closets throughout the entire Apartment. Building replaced Windows and Balcony Doors recently. Amenities include Amazing Pool, Sun Deck, Party Room, and Heated Garage. Additional Storage Included. Perfect Lakeview Location - 1 Block off Lake Michigan. Easy Access to CTA, Grocery Stores, Gyms, Restaurants, and Wrigley Field. No Dogs.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
bhhschicago.com

6252 S Gullikson Road #1N

Chicago Clearing 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom apartment on the first level. 1 car garage. Family room with fireplace .In unite laundry . 2 year lease preferred. Verification of income , credit and background check. Good credit is a must. Non refundable security deposit of $650.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

1959 W Superior Street #3

Gorgeous and super spacious 2 bed/2 baths in prime West Town location. High ceilings and hardwood floors thorough, this condo is filled with natural light. Updated kitchen featuring wood cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Living area w/over 1250 sq. ft. on one level. Laundry in unit. Available October 1, the unit will be professionally cleaned. Easy street parking. Gorgeous common patio on top of the garage.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1154 W LUNT Avenue #111

Located at Lunt and Sheridan, this bright, cheery, and airy apartment is steps from the Lake. It is a large, vintage, renovated apartment in an elegant courtyard building. It offers loads of closet, hardwood floor throughout, ceiling fans, French doors. Heat, gas, and water are included. Laundry on premises. Cable ready. 2 Blocks from El. Bus stop in front of building. Parking available at City lot and nearby garage (extra). Convenience store in building. Near Loyola and Northwestern U. Cafe across street with wifi. Pet friendly.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

932 N Wood Street #2

West Town 2 bed 2 in boutique three unit building. Unit is freshly painted and features oak hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace in living room, chef's kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters and large rear deck with natural gas grill. Both bedrooms well sized with primary suite featuring walk-in closet. Single oversized parking space available for $85 per month (can fit two compact cars tandem)! Walking distance to all that Augusta Blvd, Chicago Ave & Division Street have to offer and minutes to the El/bus and downtown. Pets welcome, limit one pet, aggressive breeds restricted and pet weight limit of 50lbs. Available October 1st!!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

432 Elmwood Avenue #2

Good sized one bedroom with plentiful closet and storage space. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and room for a little breakfast area. Coin Laundry and large storage locker included. Convenient location near St Francis Hospital, walk to EL , Metra, and Ridge Ave buses. Near Lake, South Blvd beach, Main/Chicago Ave shopping district. Easy street parking. Pets okay. 200 non-refundable move-in fee, one month security deposit, 650 minimum credit score required, background/credit/eviction history and proof of employment required.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

378 Algona Avenue #2

Clean & freshly painted upper flat in excellent condition with stained hardwood floors & carpeted bedroom. Quiet neighborhood. Close to I-90, Elgin Rec Center, Gail Borden Library, Hemmens Auditorium and Fox River Bike Trail! Good management with lawn care and snow removal included. Tenant pays gas and electric. Landlord pays for water, sewer & scavenger service. New thermopane windows help keep energy bills low. New stainless steel refrigerator/freezer! Street parking. Looking for non-smoker(s) with no pets and credit score(s) of 650 & above. Download rental application from Additional Information section. $40/applicant for credit & background check thru mysmartmove.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1220 Carol Street #B

Beautiful 1 Bedroom apartment near Dempster & Greenwood.Close to hospital, transportation, restaurant, shopping and highway. Hardwood throughout.Renovated kitchen with stainless appliance and bathroom w/ fancy tiles. Spacious freshly painted bedroom and living room. Coin laundry in the building. RENT INCLUDES Heat, Water, Storage locker & 1 Parking Space.Listing credit/background check. $ 45 application per adult.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Lower West Side, IL 60608

Outstanding Apartment: 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Duplex Up, 2nd Floor walk up with stunning finishes that will make this feel like home. Luxury at its finest with a fireplace located on the second floor Master with a Jack and Jill Bath. Elegant bathroom and kitchen fixtures. Everything is brand New! New appliances, In unit Washer Dryer, 1 Parking Space Included in rent. Tenants are responsible for Heat, Hot Water, Cooking Gas. Non Smoking building & Pet Friendly. $50.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee for Each Applicant, $250 Non-Refundable Moving/Pet Fees, Security Deposit is contingent upon credit results. One Year Lease $50.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee for Each Applicant Subject to Non-Refundable Moving/Pet Fees and Security Deposit.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

228 S Hawthorne Avenue

Super cute and updated Ranch home in walk-to-town and train location! Walk in to a spacious Living Room with hardwood flooring, gas fireplace and recessed lighting; completely updated Eat-in Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Den has new flooring and can also serve as a 3rd bedroom. Home also has a very nice 3-Season room that leads to gorgeous fenced backyard and newer stone paver patio. Spacious rooms, a laundry room and garage parking complete this fantastic rental home. Walk to downtown Elmhurst restaurants, stores, Whole Foods, schools, parks and more! Don't miss your chance to live in College View.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

7562 Waukegan Road #G

No security deposit, just move in fee, $350/adult , Spacious clean apartment. The light pours into the open plan kitchen and living room. Nice size dining / work from home / study area, kitchen island w/ storage and bamboo floors. Ample closet space, laundry in building. Concrete patio for your outdoor needs along with garden space if you like. Walking distance to schools, close to shopping and LGH. You will feel right at home here! Non smoking building, pets may be considered on a case by case basis. Driveway parking available for extra fee.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

520 N Western Avenue #2A

New construction, boutique apartments available for move-ins beginning of September! Be the first to call these home before they're gone! Originally designed as condos, this elevator building features large 2 and 3 bedrooms with common roof space, private roof decks (on select units) with downtown views, attached heated garage and exterior snow melt parking. All apartments include private outdoor space, open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows, in-unit washer and dryer, GE stainless steel appliances, granite kitchens, hardwood floors and high 12 ft. ceilings. Master suites include large walk-in closets with double sink bathrooms. ~ 1,200 sq. ft. 2 bed / 2 bath units starting at $2,750. ~1,500 sq. ft. 3 bed / 2.5 baths starting at $3,300. Heated garage parking available for $150. Snow melt exterior parking available for $100. $1,000 non-refundable move-in fee. No pets are allowed. Flexible long term lease options available. Walk to Smith Park, Grand Metra Stop and all that Ukrainian Village has to offer! *Pictures of Model Unit*
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3121 N Washtenaw Avenue #3

Nicely updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in booming Avondale location! Recently upgraded unit features newer flooring, kitchen and bathroom. Both bedrooms are good and equal sized, with good closest space. Kitchen features white cabinets and space for small table. Heat included in rent. Easy walk to Kuma's Corner, Honey Butter Fried Chicken and plenty of other solid food and night life options. Easy access to Logan Square and Lakeview neighborhoods, as well as 90/94. Available Now. Dogs under 25lbs ok with $25/mo additional rent per dog.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy