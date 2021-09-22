Game Preview: Soccer Starts Big 12 Play Hosting Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech soccer team starts Big 12 action Thursday night hosting Oklahoma at the John Walker Soccer Complex at 7 p.m. Tech (7-1-1) closed out non-conference play Sunday afternoon with a 3-0 win over Eastern Washington. In that match, freshman Ashleigh Williams recorded the program's first hat trick since 2014 and became the third freshman all-time to do so. She is currently tied for first on the team with six goals along with Kirsten Davis. Meanwhile, another freshman in Macy Blackburn leads the Red Raiders in assists (six).