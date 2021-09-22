Microsoft launches the Surface Duo 2
From today's launch, the new Surface Duo 2 comes with:. Twin 5.8" AMOLED 1344p displays, adding up to an effective 8.3" diagonal, at 90Hz refresh rate. Now with hinge-side curved (as we saw on the earliest Andromeda concepts) Gorilla Glass Victus, so that the centre hinge bezel is very small, plus the curved edges give limited display space when the Duo 2 is closed, allowing for notifications and indicators (e.g. battery charge left)allaboutwindowsphone.com
