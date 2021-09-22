1220 Carol Street #B

Fantastic opportunity to lease this 3 Bedroom 2 Baths Naperville Condo with private entrance through the garage. Open floor layout and plenty of natural light throughout. Custom kitchen, center island, quartz countertops, custom lighting, premium appliances, soaring vaulted ceiling, private oversized balcony that connects living room and master suite, walk in closets, updated bathroom ("Whirpool" tub), can't forget in unit laundry and few more extras that you'll get to enjoy here. It deserves to be called home. It feels upscale, happy with some sophistication if you will. It feels like a town-home with it's private stairway to the garage. Check it out and you'll know what I mean! Also close to HWY-88, and many shopping and restaurant options, but located in pleasant peaceful neighborhood.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO