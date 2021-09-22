CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1220 Carol Street #B

bhhschicago.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful 1 Bedroom apartment near Dempster & Greenwood.Close to hospital, transportation, restaurant, shopping and highway. Hardwood throughout.Renovated kitchen with stainless appliance and bathroom w/ fancy tiles. Spacious freshly painted bedroom and living room. Coin laundry in the building. RENT INCLUDES Heat, Water, Storage locker & 1 Parking Space.Listing credit/background check. $ 45 application per adult.

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

1710 Monroe Avenue #2

Come see this bright and beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom unit with 2 full baths. Brand new stainless steel stove/oven, refrigerator, and all granite countertops in an (L- shape) kitchen. Hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, and new carpet in all bedrooms plus a full bath in the master bedroom. Tenants pay for lights and gas.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

2125 W Devon Avenue #2

Fully renovated top floor 3 bed/2 bath on Devon ave. Spacious light-filled living room and open-kitchen space with new cabinets and SS appliances with room for a dining table! Cozy primary bedroom with brand new bathroom, Hardwood floors throughout. In unit perks include dishwasher, master bedroom en suite, central air/heat and a separate office room!. Huge private outdoor space is great for entertaining. Laundry room will be put up in October. Outdoor rental parking is available for $100/mo.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1959 W Superior Street #3

Gorgeous and super spacious 2 bed/2 baths in prime West Town location. High ceilings and hardwood floors thorough, this condo is filled with natural light. Updated kitchen featuring wood cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Living area w/over 1250 sq. ft. on one level. Laundry in unit. Available October 1, the unit will be professionally cleaned. Easy street parking. Gorgeous common patio on top of the garage.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1362 W Exchange Street

Unique "Northwoods Style" log cabin on private and secluded lot overlooking acres of farm & pasture. Open floor plan with leaded glass cupboards & loads of character. Nice eat-in kitchen,HW floors & trim, updated kitchen and bath,3-season porch.Treat yourself to a Northwoods lifestyle here in the south suburbs! Qualification Guidelines: * FICO score 600+ * 2+ year employment history * Verifiable annual income of $36,000+ * 2 years tax returns or W-2's; 2 recent paychecks * Previous rental/mortgage history * Completed application, $60.00 application fee for Credit Check and Criminal Background check payable to Bruce Hackel * Current Driver's license or picture identification * 2 months security + 1st month's rent due upon acceptance ($3,750)) Prefer no pets.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

5202 Washington Street #305

Downtown Downers Grove! Walk to the train station, shops, restaurants and bars! Gorgeous one bedroom with oak kitchen cabinets, granite counters, white appliances and table space. The living room is spacious with hardwood plank vinyl flooring and balcony. The updated bath with high end finishes as well! Common area laundry room. Additional storage locker. Minimum credit score 640.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1135 Hannah Avenue #2

CLEAN & READY! Make this Roomy 2ND Floor THREE Bedroom One Bathroom Apartment your next home. This Quintessential Flat features a sprawling 1250 sqft floor plan. A 16ft x 15ft Living Room and 13ft x 12 Eat-In Kitchen. Hardwood Floors throughout this home (except the kitchen and patio). Each of the 3 Bedrooms can accommodate a Queen-Sized Bed and some furniture. Conveniences include an Ample Storage Space, a FREE washer/dryer in the building, and a Large Backyard. Rent includes HEAT, GAS and WATER. Trash, sewer, and (1) On-Site Parking Space. Conveniently located off Roosevelt & Harlem! A quick 16 Minute Walk to the Harlem Blue Line Station, a 6 Minute Drive to Loyola Medical Center, a 5 Minute Drive to I-290 and a multitude of grocery stores & eateries within about a five minute walk (Living Fresh and Walmart to name a few). Video upon request. Good (650) Credit and Verifiable Income History a MUST.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Lower West Side, IL 60608

Outstanding Apartment: 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Duplex Up, 2nd Floor walk up with stunning finishes that will make this feel like home. Luxury at its finest with a fireplace located on the second floor Master with a Jack and Jill Bath. Elegant bathroom and kitchen fixtures. Everything is brand New! New appliances, In unit Washer Dryer, 1 Parking Space Included in rent. Tenants are responsible for Heat, Hot Water, Cooking Gas. Non Smoking building & Pet Friendly. $50.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee for Each Applicant, $250 Non-Refundable Moving/Pet Fees, Security Deposit is contingent upon credit results. One Year Lease $50.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee for Each Applicant Subject to Non-Refundable Moving/Pet Fees and Security Deposit.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3615 N Sawyer Avenue #1

Special rate ($1700) for a lease of of 16 months (through March 31, 2023) or longer. Shorter lease rate is $1750. Extra large 2 bed/1 bath apartment in Irving Park four flat, close to everything the Elston corridor has to offer! The unit includes garage parking, heat and installing new windows and blinds throughout. This sunny top high first floor unit layout includes large foyer with coat closet, bright living room, separate dining room leading to a recently updated modern kitchen with stainless appliances, updated bath (updates made after pictures were taken) spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom and a bonus room that can be used as office or additional storage. Pets considered on an individual basis. Washer/dryer in building. Short walk to shopping, dining and Addison Blue Line stop. (pictures are from another unit in the building, same layout and finishes).
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

5S560 Paxton Drive #2H

Fantastic opportunity to lease this 3 Bedroom 2 Baths Naperville Condo with private entrance through the garage. Open floor layout and plenty of natural light throughout. Custom kitchen, center island, quartz countertops, custom lighting, premium appliances, soaring vaulted ceiling, private oversized balcony that connects living room and master suite, walk in closets, updated bathroom ("Whirpool" tub), can't forget in unit laundry and few more extras that you'll get to enjoy here. It deserves to be called home. It feels upscale, happy with some sophistication if you will. It feels like a town-home with it's private stairway to the garage. Check it out and you'll know what I mean! Also close to HWY-88, and many shopping and restaurant options, but located in pleasant peaceful neighborhood.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

228 S Hawthorne Avenue

Super cute and updated Ranch home in walk-to-town and train location! Walk in to a spacious Living Room with hardwood flooring, gas fireplace and recessed lighting; completely updated Eat-in Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Den has new flooring and can also serve as a 3rd bedroom. Home also has a very nice 3-Season room that leads to gorgeous fenced backyard and newer stone paver patio. Spacious rooms, a laundry room and garage parking complete this fantastic rental home. Walk to downtown Elmhurst restaurants, stores, Whole Foods, schools, parks and more! Don't miss your chance to live in College View.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

52 W Granville Avenue

Solid, all brick ranch style home with full finished basement. Nestled on a beautiful lot with covered back patio looking out into yard waiting for someone to enjoy. Home was completely remodeled with new roof, windows, gutters, kitchen with 42" cabinets & granite counter tops, baths, hardwood floors throughout main level and wood laminate in basement. Large living room with tons of natural sunlight. Plenty of storage area/closets.Short walk to downtown Roselle. This home will not last! Owner is looking for someone with credit score 650+, good job history, non smoker and no pets. Credit, eviction and criminal past will be verified for all 18 or over for a fee of $50 per person.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

53 Chicago Avenue

This charming ranch in the heart of Clarendon Hills is a renters dream! From the private yard to the great school system, this 3 bedroom 2 Bathroom home has it all. Upon entering the home, you are greeted with hardwood floors, crisp white walls, impeccable woodworking and a brick fireplace. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with new appliances, new flooring, bright white cabinetry, quartz countertops, chic lighting, and shiplap wall detail. The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of storage space. From the completely renovated bathrooms to the full finished basement, this home truly has it all! - Owner is an IL licensed real estate agent.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1061 Courtland Drive #1061

Gorgeous move-in ready 2 story townhome with open layout in the desirable district 96 and Stevenson High School! 1st floor bedroom/office with 2 suite arrangements in the 2nd floor. New kitchen and two new full bathrooms. Newer paint, lighting fixtures. Start enjoying this home today!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3620 N Pine Grove Avenue #206

East Lakeview treasure. Enjoy the best of Wrigleyville in this great studio featuring an efficient kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters and marble tiled backsplash with handy counter seating. Includes hardwood flooring, convenient bath with marble tile and organized walk-in closet. Front courtyard and washers/dryers on each floor. Steps to neighborhood fun with Wrigley Field, the Lake, Broadway and Clark Sts, Whole Foods, Jewel, Red Line train, fabulous restaurants and much, much more. Cable, gas, heat and 1 parking space included in rent (Space #2 - for smaller compact car). No pets.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1201 E Long Valley Drive #1A

Move right in to this beautiful 2bedroom 1 bathroom garden unit in Long Valley complex. Featuring an updated kitchen with granite countertops, new sink, cabinets, updated bathroom, freshly painted & porcelain tile throughout! Rent includes heat, gas & water. Available October 1st.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

6252 S Gullikson Road #1N

Chicago Clearing 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom apartment on the first level. 1 car garage. Family room with fireplace .In unite laundry . 2 year lease preferred. Verification of income , credit and background check. Good credit is a must. Non refundable security deposit of $650.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

324 Mulberry Court #C1

Freshly painted first floor condo ready to see. Brand new carpet, neutral colors, abundance of natural lighting. Kitchen includes plenty of counter space, large pantry closet and nice size area for dining table. Hall bath includes a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom features a walk in closet and private full bathroom. Enjoy the outdoors on your private patio. Single car garage with storage area and parking area in the driveway.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Jefferson Park, IL 60630

Beautiful apartment in Jefferson Park on the third floor. It is full of light as it has southern exposure. It boasts a modern kitchen with quartz countertop, hardwood floors, 9-foot ceilings, master bedroom with private bathroom, in-unit laundry, one parking space included, walking distance to CTA train, Jewel, Starbucks, CVA, and bus stop. Two bedrooms two bathrooms. You will love it. The listing agent is related to the owner.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1131 Grand Lake Court

Highly sought out Naperville Townhouse for rent with 3 comfortable size bedrooms on a beautiful and quiet tree lined cul-de-sac street. Come see this wonderful 2 story home for rent with a formal living room, a large kitchen loaded with cabinets, countertop space and dining area. You will love the spacious 2 story family room and 9-foot ceilings which completes the 1st fl. open concept floor plan. The bedrooms a spacious and provide plenty of closet space. We also offer a conveniently placed 2nd floor laundry room and 2.5 bathrooms, one of which is a master bath. Additionally, we offer a concrete patio area for outdoor fun and an attached 1 car garage. We are extremely close to schools, parks, bike trails, forest preserves, expressways, plenty of stores, restaurants, and the train station. Available November 1st. Min lease 2 years. No smoking, No Pets, and 650 minimum credit scores and a criminal background check will be required. Come see this property before it's gone!!!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

6843 N Tripp Avenue

Lovely brick three bedroom colonial located across from Henry Proesel Park Complex that features plenty of green space, tennis courts, ball fields, playground and Aquatic Park. New kitchen appliances, updated kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Large private backyard with deck. Walking distance to great Lincolnwood Schools and library. Easy access to Eden Expressway.
REAL ESTATE

