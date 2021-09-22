228 S Hawthorne Avenue

Beautifully remodeled home in a desirable Burr Oaks Glen North subdivision. Award winning Pleasantdale school district and Lyons Township High School. Fall in love with this house including the Chef's dream kitchen finished with all Bosch appliances: a double oven, an induction cooktop, a double door refrigerator, a built-in microwave drawer as well as an extra sink and a wine cooler. Custom made cabinets and a breakfast island with granite and wood counter tops. Open floorplan with a large dining room and a family room with a woodburning fireplace and build in wooden shelves. First floor office. The second floor with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master suite has a walk-in closet with custom organizers. Master bathroom features a double sink vanity, a curbless shower, air bathtub, heated floors and a towel warmer. Fine woodwork and high quality design finishes. Hardwood floors throughout the first and second floor. Full finished basement with a playroom, custom bar and an extra bedroom suite. Huge laundry/ storage room with an additional office space. 2 car attached garage with epoxy floors and an extra storage. Professionally lanscaped yard with a sprinkler system, outside programmable lights and an invisible dog fence. Eco Life Reverse Osmosis water filtration system. New 2019 outside paint, stucco, gutters, soffits, window trims, attic insulation and outside lights. Concrete driveway(2018), new deck (2020), A/C/furnace (2014) and coil (2020), windows(2014), 2 water heaters and sump pump with a backup (2014). This house has been completely renovated and is ready for a new owner. You will enjoy a great location, close to the Village Center with shops, dining and Chicago Pace bus, park district and all amenities Burr Ridge has to offer.

