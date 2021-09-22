CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

228 S Hawthorne Avenue

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuper cute and updated Ranch home in walk-to-town and train location! Walk in to a spacious Living Room with hardwood flooring, gas fireplace and recessed lighting; completely updated Eat-in Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Den has new flooring and can also serve as a 3rd bedroom. Home also has a very nice 3-Season room that leads to gorgeous fenced backyard and newer stone paver patio. Spacious rooms, a laundry room and garage parking complete this fantastic rental home. Walk to downtown Elmhurst restaurants, stores, Whole Foods, schools, parks and more! Don't miss your chance to live in College View.

53 Chicago Avenue

This charming ranch in the heart of Clarendon Hills is a renters dream! From the private yard to the great school system, this 3 bedroom 2 Bathroom home has it all. Upon entering the home, you are greeted with hardwood floors, crisp white walls, impeccable woodworking and a brick fireplace. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with new appliances, new flooring, bright white cabinetry, quartz countertops, chic lighting, and shiplap wall detail. The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of storage space. From the completely renovated bathrooms to the full finished basement, this home truly has it all! - Owner is an IL licensed real estate agent.
1710 Monroe Avenue #2

Come see this bright and beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom unit with 2 full baths. Brand new stainless steel stove/oven, refrigerator, and all granite countertops in an (L- shape) kitchen. Hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, and new carpet in all bedrooms plus a full bath in the master bedroom. Tenants pay for lights and gas.
1332 W Eddy Street #2

Available 10/1-Gorgeous brick 3 flat on oversized lot in sought after Southport Corridor. This unit is an entire full floor with 3 large bedrooms that could accommodate a king bed. Many new upgrades: white quartz counters, dishwasher, light fixtures, new bath vanity, new bath wall tile, in unit washer/dryer and new paint thru out. Hardwood floors, new central A/C, enclosed rear porch and parking on site ($150/mo). Sunny living room w/ separate dining room. Pets OK. Short term and furnished optional. Walk to Southport Brown line or Addison Red line. Blaine school district. Additional storage in lower level. Common rear yard! Fantastic location!
333 Rugby Place

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with a finished basement, deck, great yard and 2 car garage. Enter the bright great room with gorgeous hardwood floors and stone wall.. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, lots of cabinet space, Stainless Steel Appliances and a large Island with Breakfast Bar. Adjacent is the open concept Great room with Dining area looking out over the backyard and living room looking over the quiet street. Upstairs are the master suite, three more bedrooms and beautiful bath. Downstairs is the large family room with fireplace, walkout to the yard and walkout to the large garage, half bath and Laundry. Very large deck great for grilling and family get togethers. The large yard is fun for all the kids, regardless of age. Central Heat & A/C.
The Baltimorean

Baltimore-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Move-in ready & waiting for YOU! Brand new carpet & vinyl just installed! Located in the Harundale neighborhood of Glen Burnie, this charming ranch-style
1555 Ellinwood Avenue #518

This is a two bedroom plus den in the brand new Ellison Des Plaines Apartment luxury complex. Unit features a spacious open layout, with Balconies or patios out door areas. High efficiency washer and dryer, Kitchen with Quarts counter tops, and SS appliances. Amenities include resort style swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center, theater room, business center, fire pit with lounge area, grilling stations and package system. An ideal location within walking distance to shopping, train station, dining and entertainment options. Application fee is $65 per adult. One time administration fee of $350. Gas, Water, sewer, trash fee is based on usage. One time Pet fee $300 per pet, and $35 pet rent per month. Garage Parking $100 or $35 for outdoor space. Storage available for $35-$50 per month. The Ellison apartments Management Company will be administering the rental requirements to rent this property. The lease price is based on 13 month. ** Listed rent prices are set by a computerized rent system and can change Up or Down at anytime and without notice.
3620 N Pine Grove Avenue #206

East Lakeview treasure. Enjoy the best of Wrigleyville in this great studio featuring an efficient kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters and marble tiled backsplash with handy counter seating. Includes hardwood flooring, convenient bath with marble tile and organized walk-in closet. Front courtyard and washers/dryers on each floor. Steps to neighborhood fun with Wrigley Field, the Lake, Broadway and Clark Sts, Whole Foods, Jewel, Red Line train, fabulous restaurants and much, much more. Cable, gas, heat and 1 parking space included in rent (Space #2 - for smaller compact car). No pets.
700 E Algonquin Road #4306

RECEIVE $750 OFF 1ST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH MINIMUM 12 MONTH LEASE & MOVE-IN BY OCT 31st! Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg. This one bedroom/one bath unit features high end amenities including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit washer & dryer and walk-in closets. Spend your day lounging by the heated outdoor pool or barbecue on the gas grills. Relax by the outdoor firepit or enjoy a game of billiards in the game lounge. Clubhouse features a kitchen, bar, lounge area & big screen TVs. Exercise on your schedule at the 24hr fitness ctr with on-demand exercise & yoga classes. Pets will enjoy the bark park & dog run. Parking is free and garages/attached heated garages avail. Award winning School District 15 and 211 Fremd High School. Elevator building. ADA/handicap accessible units available. Conveniently located near highways, Metra, Woodfield, Top Golf, restaurants & walking/biking trails. Short term leases avail. Pricing can vary based on lease term & move-in date, subject to change without notice.
470 Larkspur Drive

Great Location 2 story entry way opens to Volume ceilings, Large Living Room. Formal Dining perfect for any Family Event. Great Size Eat -in Kitchen, offers Loads of counter work space, All Stainless Steel Appliances, Oak Cabinets, perfect for the Chef of the family. Generious Size Famiy Room, Note Size. Master Suite, Vaulted Ceiling, walkin Closet, Full Private bath. All Additional Bed Rooms Good size. Laundry room 1st Floor. Need more space Full finished basement perfect Man Cave of Kids haven. Patio. Freshley Painted, New Furnace & AC New Wood laminet Flooring, Heated Garage. Close to High School, Tolls, Shopping. Interior Street location. Applicants Policy Apply. 30.00 fee required for application. Copy of last 2 months Pay stubs. Rental agent will supply app to assist in the application process.
1061 Courtland Drive #1061

Gorgeous move-in ready 2 story townhome with open layout in the desirable district 96 and Stevenson High School! 1st floor bedroom/office with 2 suite arrangements in the 2nd floor. New kitchen and two new full bathrooms. Newer paint, lighting fixtures. Start enjoying this home today!
1201 E Long Valley Drive #1A

Move right in to this beautiful 2bedroom 1 bathroom garden unit in Long Valley complex. Featuring an updated kitchen with granite countertops, new sink, cabinets, updated bathroom, freshly painted & porcelain tile throughout! Rent includes heat, gas & water. Available October 1st.
547 S Clark Street #305

Sunny, south-facing, updated condo with granite/black kitchen, fireplace and balcony. Harrison St. Lofts has that true "Printer's Row" loft feeling and so convenient. Enjoy the local neighborhood scene and walk to "L", Target, Loop, groceries, Icon theater.
555 W Cornelia Avenue #1911

Gorgeous 2BD/2BR Corner Unit with Large Balcony and Panoramic North Side Views of the City,Lake and Wrigley in East Lakeview. Perfect Layout features combined Living/Dining Room and Open Kitchen with Glass Front Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops and Breakfast Bar. Beautiful Herringbone Hardwood Floors throughout. Large Master Suite easily fits a King Size Bed. Unit has Huge Closets throughout the entire Apartment. Building replaced Windows and Balcony Doors recently. Amenities include Amazing Pool, Sun Deck, Party Room, and Heated Garage. Additional Storage Included. Perfect Lakeview Location - 1 Block off Lake Michigan. Easy Access to CTA, Grocery Stores, Gyms, Restaurants, and Wrigley Field. No Dogs.
3345 N Marshfield Avenue #106

*** Super Promo 1 MONTH FREE RENT *** This is a GORGEOUS West Lakeview FULLY REHABBED studio for RENT! The unit is currently under renovation and will be BRAND NEW! YOU WILL BE THE FIRST ONE TO LIVE IN IT! The unit will have custom kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen will have custom white cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertops, custom backsplash, full size Dishwasher, and IN-UNIT Laundry. The unit will have BRAND NEW hardwood floors throughout, and all NEW doors/trim/windows. Paulina Brown Line is a 1/2 blk away from the building. The building is located near grocery stores, nightlife, Target, public transportation, and restaurants. If you enjoy spending time in parks and green spaces, Sheil Park, Greenview Park, and Juniper Park are close by. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, no more than 2 pets per unit, no rots or pits). PRICED TO RENT FAST!
1959 W Superior Street #3

Gorgeous and super spacious 2 bed/2 baths in prime West Town location. High ceilings and hardwood floors thorough, this condo is filled with natural light. Updated kitchen featuring wood cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Living area w/over 1250 sq. ft. on one level. Laundry in unit. Available October 1, the unit will be professionally cleaned. Easy street parking. Gorgeous common patio on top of the garage.
1845 W Grand Avenue #1

Breathtaking 2Br/2Bth PLUS office space condo with desirable open floor-plan. Custom Euro Designed SS Kitchen with high end appliances and granite. Kitchen island is perfect for entertaining and provides additional countertop and cabinet space. High 10' ceilings, floor to ceiling thermo pane windows & hardwood floors throughout. Bright living room with fireplace accommodates the perfect dining area. Master Bedroom boasts fireplace, 2 walk-in closets, and private balcony. Large master bath has shower with body sprays, double vanity, jacuzzi tub & separate private area. Second Bedroom has walk-in closet and convenient Jack & Jill bathroom. Working from home will be perfect with the Office area! Solid Oak doors keep any noise out. In-Unit washer & dryer! 2 good size storage spaces in the unit and one shared storage space outside. Property is staged. Awesome location! Near Ukrainian Village in West Town and surrounded by trendy restaurants, grocery stores, public transportation, shopping, and express access to Downtown. Rooftop Deck Access, Parking, and Water/Sewage/Garbage are INCLUDED in the rent! Pets ok. Weight restrictions. No Security Deposit, Rhino policy required.
11400 Burr Oak Lane

Beautifully remodeled home in a desirable Burr Oaks Glen North subdivision. Award winning Pleasantdale school district and Lyons Township High School. Fall in love with this house including the Chef's dream kitchen finished with all Bosch appliances: a double oven, an induction cooktop, a double door refrigerator, a built-in microwave drawer as well as an extra sink and a wine cooler. Custom made cabinets and a breakfast island with granite and wood counter tops. Open floorplan with a large dining room and a family room with a woodburning fireplace and build in wooden shelves. First floor office. The second floor with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master suite has a walk-in closet with custom organizers. Master bathroom features a double sink vanity, a curbless shower, air bathtub, heated floors and a towel warmer. Fine woodwork and high quality design finishes. Hardwood floors throughout the first and second floor. Full finished basement with a playroom, custom bar and an extra bedroom suite. Huge laundry/ storage room with an additional office space. 2 car attached garage with epoxy floors and an extra storage. Professionally lanscaped yard with a sprinkler system, outside programmable lights and an invisible dog fence. Eco Life Reverse Osmosis water filtration system. New 2019 outside paint, stucco, gutters, soffits, window trims, attic insulation and outside lights. Concrete driveway(2018), new deck (2020), A/C/furnace (2014) and coil (2020), windows(2014), 2 water heaters and sump pump with a backup (2014). This house has been completely renovated and is ready for a new owner. You will enjoy a great location, close to the Village Center with shops, dining and Chicago Pace bus, park district and all amenities Burr Ridge has to offer.
1313 Cromwell Court #1313

Spacious and bright 1st floor 3 bedroom 2 bath + 1 car garage. Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and pantry closet. Spacious living/dining combo with sliding doors that open to the patio, perfect for winter and summer entertaining. In-unit full size laundry with recently updated washer and dryer. Laminate floors throughout. Large master suite with walk-in closet. Master bath with a separate vanity and a shower. Second bath has a soaking tub. Ceiling fans in each bedroom. 1 car garage has extra storage. Enjoy great community with outdoor pool and tennis court. Just minutes to Hawthorn Mall, restaurants, grocery stores, fitness centers, Metra stations, and Schools. Walk to magnificent Big Bear Lake Park and take front row during 4th of July fireworks extravaganza!
1154 W LUNT Avenue #111

Located at Lunt and Sheridan, this bright, cheery, and airy apartment is steps from the Lake. It is a large, vintage, renovated apartment in an elegant courtyard building. It offers loads of closet, hardwood floor throughout, ceiling fans, French doors. Heat, gas, and water are included. Laundry on premises. Cable ready. 2 Blocks from El. Bus stop in front of building. Parking available at City lot and nearby garage (extra). Convenience store in building. Near Loyola and Northwestern U. Cafe across street with wifi. Pet friendly.
Chicago-Lower West Side, IL 60608

Located in Prime Pilsen Heart of Italy are, This Brand NEW Rehab 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Condo Quality Unit, has 9FT Ceilings & Modern Lighting Throughout. The Kitchen has Large Quartz Counters, High End Stainless Steel Appliances & Elegant Shaker Style Kitchen Cabinetry. There is Oak Flooring Throughout. Washer/ Dryer in unit. Parking Pad in Rear Included in Rent! Steps to Public Transportation. In 2018, Forbes Listed Pilsen as One of "The Twelve Coolest Neighborhoods In The World."
