Victoria Beckham Harassed After Her Pregnancy? Spice Girls Documentary Reveal Singer's Disturbing Interview

On Tuesday Victoria Beckham presented her SS22 show digitally - hair and make-up included. Characteristically polished and lent against a sofa, the designer appeared via YouTube to share the beauty brief of the season: 'individuality and uniquness'. Session stylist and recent winner of the the British Fashion Council's Changemakers Award, Cyndia Harvey, was in charge of hair, with VB stressing how effortless she wanted it to feel. 'I like the idea of an array of different styles and structures... hair that looks like it's been slept in.' The tool of choice? ghd's brand new Unplugged Cordless Styler, £299. 'With these, this look can be achieved anywhere, anytime,' the former Spice Girl enthused.

HAIR CARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO