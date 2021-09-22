Jane Constantineau

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleJane Constantineau was born in Tehran on the eve of the 1978 revolution and lived in Guatemala City in the late 80s and early 90s, when her father worked as the senior environmental advisor for USAID. After he died in 2012, she completed his memoir, Kill the Gringo: The Life of Jack Hood Vaughn—American Diplomat, Director of the Peace Corps, U.S. Ambassador to Colombia and Panama, and Conservationist, which was published by Rare Bird Books in 2017.

BOOKS & LITERATURE

