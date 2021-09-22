CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Improve access to course materials and save students money with Inclusive Access

By Campus Store
utah.edu
 6 days ago

As part of its ongoing effort to support students and faculty in meaningful ways, the University Campus Store will continue to offer an Inclusive Access program that helps students save up to 80% on some course materials—a welcome alternative to the high cost of textbooks with the added convenience of accessing materials online. Plus, due to supply chain issues with paper caused by the pandemic, eBooks are a welcome alternative to get course materials to students instantly.

