Bulldogs football chomps Rockets

BATTLE LAKE — The Underwood Rockets football team had their hands full in a hard-nosed road game against Otter Tail Central (OTC) in Battle Lake Friday falling to the Bulldogs 37-14. In the first quarter OTC jumped out to the lead when Mason Hammer scored on a 10-yard run. The Bulldogs would make good on the two-point conversion pass by Tanner Arndt to Owen Buehler to go up 8-0. A short time later OTC would add another six points on a 37-yard touchdown run by Drew Johnson. Arndt and Buehler would connect once again on a two-point conversion pass putting the Bulldogs up over the Rockets 16-0 to end the first quarter.