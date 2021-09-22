CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Underwood, MN

Bulldogs football chomps Rockets

By Mathew Holding Eagle
Fergus Falls Daily Journal
 4 days ago

BATTLE LAKE — The Underwood Rockets football team had their hands full in a hard-nosed road game against Otter Tail Central (OTC) in Battle Lake Friday falling to the Bulldogs 37-14. In the first quarter OTC jumped out to the lead when Mason Hammer scored on a 10-yard run. The Bulldogs would make good on the two-point conversion pass by Tanner Arndt to Owen Buehler to go up 8-0. A short time later OTC would add another six points on a 37-yard touchdown run by Drew Johnson. Arndt and Buehler would connect once again on a two-point conversion pass putting the Bulldogs up over the Rockets 16-0 to end the first quarter.

www.fergusfallsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Battle Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Underwood, MN
City
Breckenridge, MN
City
Roseau, MN
NBC News

Social Democrats beat Merkel's bloc in German elections

BERLIN — The center-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany’s national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race. Election officials said early Monday that a count of all 299 constituencies showed the Social Democrats won 25.9% of...
ELECTIONS
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Johnson
The Associated Press

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ opens 2nd to ‘Shang-Chi’ at box office

“Dear Evan Hansen” may have been a hit on Broadway, but the filmed adaptation of the Tony-winning show is off to a slow start at the box office in its first weekend in theaters. The Universal musical that’s playing exclusively in theaters grossed an estimated $7.5 million from 3,364 locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy