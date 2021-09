In an interview yesterday during the NHL Player Media Tour, Auston Matthews spoke about his wrist surgery. What was most interesting about the conversation to me was that he hinted that he was injured during much of the 2020-21 season and the playoffs. Not that he was using that as an excuse, because he also suggested that a lot of other players – if not most other players – were also injured at the time.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO