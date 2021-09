Many students who purchased a Lot 100 permit were faced with frustration when parking on campus and attempting to get to class on time. Lot 100, located on West Campus, consists of nine separate sections, with the six most popular surrounding Reed Area, as well as two near the intramural fields on Penberthy Drive and one near Blue Bell Park. According to the Transportation Services website, a one-year parking permit for Lot 100 costs $339. However, any Texas A&M campus member with a valid permit is allowed to park in Lot 100 any day of the week, which often means the spaces are filled before many Lot 100 permit holders have the chance to park on any given day.

TRAFFIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO