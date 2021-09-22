CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix buys rights to Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s stories

Netflix says it has acquired the rights to Roald Dahl’s stories and plans to create a “unique universe” of products based on them. The streaming giant said Wednesday it had acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC), which manages the rights to the late British author’s works. Netflix said in a press release that the two companies “are joining forces to bring some of the world’s most loved stories to current and future fans in creative new ways.” The deal comes three years after Netflix (NFLX) and RDSC worked together on a number of animated TV series, including one based on “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and an adaptation of “Matilda The Musical.”

