Religion

Three Things That Keep You From Hearing God

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The seed that fell among thorns stands for those who hear, but as they go on their way they are choked by life’s worries, riches and pleasures, and they do not mature." You can’t hear God if your mind is crowded with other thoughts or concerns—particularly worries, plans, and activities. If you’re always listening to the radio or watching tv, it’s difficult to hear God when he calls. To hear God, you have to eliminate distractions.

Point Pleasant Register

God’s Kids Korner: A lesson on Psalm 23

I know most of you have heard Psalm 23. It is probably the best known and most beloved of the Psalms. It was written by King David. When he was a boy, he was a shepherd watching his father’s flocks in the hills around Bethlehem, so it was natural for him to write this poem comparing Jesus to a shepherd and us to the sheep in the shepherd’s care.
RELIGION
mageenews.com

God is with you

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Today, focus on the fact that He is with you. God is walking with you and guiding you. No matter what has happened, He will take what the enemy meant for evil and turn it around for your good! He always leads us where we need to be, so keep moving forward, trusting and having faith in God and His plan for you!–
RELIGION
North Platte Post

Mollette: Is God mad at you?

We all may have some issues with the past. Past problems, past mistakes, past sins, past decisions and past ignorance. We live and we learn if we are fortunate enough to live. Sadly, too many obituaries are of young adults who were barely starting life. Some young adults don't think that much about the past because so much of life is in front of them – they hope. Most of us believe life is in front of us. It’s difficult to imagine not existing, but as we all know, life ends.
RELIGION
phelpscountyfocus.com

Prayer changes things

“For this reason, since the day we heard about you, we have not stopped praying for you. We continually ask God to fill you with the knowledge of his will through all the wisdom and understanding that the Spirit gives.” - Colossians 1:9. The MOST important thing for a Christian...
RELIGION
Jesus
outreachmagazine.com

4 Things That Keep Christians from Sharing the Gospel

And one eternally compelling reason to overcome them. What is it about the gospel that tempts people to feel ashamed? Even the Apostle Paul indicated that some people are going to feel this way (Rom. 1:16). Tim Keller says in his book Romans 1–7 for You that there are four...
RELIGION
highplainsobserver.com

Three Barriers To Hearing God's Word

“Get rid of all the filth and evil in your lives, and humbly accept the word God has planted in your hearts, for it has the power to save your souls." What do God’s voice and cell phones have in common? For both, you have to be positioned correctly to hear them clearly!
RELIGION
Victorville Daily Press

On Religion: Running from God

We recently marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It’s hard to believe it’s been that long since planes were hijacked by terrorists and flown into the World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon. Those attacks claimed 2,996 lives — of which 412 were emergency workers in New...
VICTORVILLE, CA
thepostnewspaper.net

Brenda & The Bible: Going After the Things of God

I know this might sound strange to a lot of people but …. When I decided that I wanted to quit smoking, it really wasn’t my “friend” or “comforter.” Actually, it was a demonic spiritual stronghold over my mind and body that was stealing, killing and trying to destroy my life (John 10:10).
RELIGION
#Weeds
Odessa American

GUEST VIEW: Is God mad at you?

RELIGION
highplainsobserver.com

God's Vision

“Open my eyes, so that I may see the wonderful truths in your law." The Bible is filled with countless examples of people getting God’s vision, including Isaiah, Jeremiah, Miriam, Esther, Daniel, Jonah, Ruth, Micah, and Mary. Seeing God’s vision for your life is a wonderful thing! God often uses a mental picture to clarify the next step he wants you to take.
RELIGION
weeklyhumorist.com

Are You There God? It’s Me, Sarah From pdfFiller

Are you there God? It’s me, Sarah from pdfFiller. Yesterday, we moved from Microsoft OneDrive to Dropbox. I’ve never lived anywhere besides Microsoft OneDrive, unless you count the three months we spent on Amazon Drive. But that didn’t last very long. Mother, Jessica from pdfFiller, said it had something to do with all the PDFs being so overworked and underpaid they kept exporting themselves into the void.
SOFTWARE
Roanoke Times

Field Notes: End with the beginning In mind

O Great Spirit, my Grandfather … It may be that some little root of the sacred tree still lives. Nourish it, then, that it may leaf and bloom and fill with singing birds!. A fiery, flood-swashed summer ended without much discussion. These days, people don’t talk about the end of a season, but the end of the world.
RELIGION
