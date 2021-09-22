CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Stoke the Fire: Alaska

By Max Ritter
Cover picture for the articleWhat do a bunch of TGR athletes do when the snow is less than ideal? Well, go to the beach, of course. When Stoke the Fire athletes Caite Zeliff, Elyse Saugstad, Griffin Post and Johnny Collinson were faced with some “challenging” conditions in beautiful Seward, Alaska this past year, they did just that – headed to the beach and chilled out with some Sierras. As the down days started stacking up, the crew was faced with the decision of whether to bail. Luckily, with the input from their crack team of Alaskan guides, they called an audible and headed north into a completely new zone and found exactly what they came for: big faces covered in bottomless pow. Every trip up north is a learning experience, and this one was no different, but the memories made and the satisfaction of overcoming challenges together will stick with the crew for a long time to come.

