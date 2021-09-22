Social media trend leads to vandalism, property damage

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – A new trend on the social media platform, TikTok, is encouraging students to steal from their schools and damage property on campus. Now, two local school districts have sent out memos deterring kids from doing it. The destructive stunt, known as the “bathroom challenge” encourages students to trash school bathrooms, film it, and put it on TikTok for likes and follows. Students have been seen in some videos stealing bathroom sinks and putting them in their backpacks. The trend has been catching on at Hart High School in Santa Clarita. “They’ve taken soap dispensers,” said Anthony Sosa, a student. “And now the bathrooms are closed.” The principal of the school sent an email to parents asking them to speak to students about how dangerous and costly the trend is. At Foothill High School in Santa Ana, school administrators are asking parents to discourage this type of behavior and even asking them to return any items students might have stolen.

