Social media trend leads to vandalism, property damage

By Cece Beckmann, Caoimhe Farris
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow far is too far for an online challenge? How far are students willing to go to seem cool or funny on social media?. Such an online challenge can cause hundreds of dollars in property damage. It also irritates much of the student body because it shuts down restrooms, or causes them to be monitored by the administration.

Kait 8

TikTok trend leads to vandalism at schools

Race has been a part of many conversations the last couple of years, but one Northwest Arkansas student is speaking through a stroke of paint. Memphis Fire Department fought off the flames while families with children stood outside. Zach's Tuesday morning forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. From Good Morning...
CBS Miami

‘Devious Lick’ Challenge: Vandalism, Theft Videos On Social Media Leads To Warning

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A TikTok craze is leading to vandalism in schools and the Miami-Dade County Public School District is urging parents to speak to their children about the “devious lick” challenge which doesn’t encourage star student behavior. The challenge encourages students to record themselves stealing items or vandalizing bathrooms. The District sent an email to parents that reads: “Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) has been made aware of a troubling TikTok challenge involving the destruction and theft of school property. This type of behavior is a crime and will not be tolerated. Students will be disciplined according to the Code of...
scvnews.com

Hart Principal Calls for End to ‘Bathroom Trashing’ Social Media Trend

In an email sent to parents Tuesday morning, Hart High School Principal Jason d’Autremont called for an end to a destructive social media trend that involves students filming themselves “trashing” school bathrooms. In his message to parents, d’Autremont said the social media trend has resulted in not only expensive destruction...
CBS LA

Viral Trend On TikTok Encourages Students To Damage School Property, Steal

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – A new trend on the social media platform, TikTok, is encouraging students to steal from their schools and damage property on campus. Now, two local school districts have sent out memos deterring kids from doing it. The destructive stunt, known as the “bathroom challenge” encourages students to trash school bathrooms, film it, and put it on TikTok for likes and follows. Students have been seen in some videos stealing bathroom sinks and putting them in their backpacks. The trend has been catching on at Hart High School in Santa Clarita. “They’ve taken soap dispensers,” said Anthony Sosa, a student. “And now the bathrooms are closed.” The principal of the school sent an email to parents asking them to speak to students about how dangerous and costly the trend is. At Foothill High School in Santa Ana, school administrators are asking parents to discourage this type of behavior and even asking them to return any items students might have stolen.
Amomama

Police Urge Parents to Avoid Popular Social Media Trend

As security breaches continue to pose a threat to peaceful living, police authorities have warned trendy parents against a social media activity that can compromise their kids' safety. Every parent wants their child to be safe and, at the same time, they want to flaunt the bundle of joy to...
KESQ

After the destructive ‘Devious Licks’ trend may come ‘Angelic Yields,’ social media posts to atone for school vandalism

Coachella Valley School Districts have not escaped the destructive vandalism in the wave of so-called "Devious Licks" videos on social media platform TikTok. The premise of the trend: middle school, high school, and college students vandalize school property, most commonly bathrooms, and post their results on the social media app. TikTok has been quick to shut down the trend, with the company removing many of the videos from its platform.
WSAW

Social media ‘Devious Licks’ trend discouraged in schools

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A TikTok trend called ‘Devious Lick’s encourages students to vandalize school property. But police officers discourage it and say the repercussions are not worth the social media fame. Students across the country are destroying bathroom sinks, soap dispensers or other school property and posting it on...
Post Register

Kids trashing Idaho schools on a social media trend

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A recent social media trend has kids vandalizing local schools, the Idaho State Department of Education says. This so-called "devious licks" trend has been plaguing the nation's schools. "Idaho schools have been affected," the Idaho Department of Education said in a recent Facebook post. This post...
Click10.com

Social media trend causing chaos on campuses across Florida

A social media trend is causing chaos at schools across Florida. The challenge on TikTok called “Devious Licks” calls for students to steal, make a mess and post it on social media, to get them more views. On Thursday, Miami-Dade Public Schools said they were investigating a small number of...
yourcentralvalley.com

TikTok trend encouraging vandalism costs Valley schools around $20k in damages

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A viral Tik Tok challenge encouraging vandalism is costing Central Valley schools thousands of dollars. “You know some of the Tik Tok challenges are fun, these are not,” said Coalinga-Huron School District Superintendent Lori Villanueva. ” People might think they are having fun, but in reality, it has a lot of hidden costs.”
The Motley Fool

3 Leading Social Media Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

Facebook is planning for a future beyond PCs and smartphones. Snapchat plans to generate 50% sales growth for several years. Pinterest enjoys a first-mover’s advantage in the nascent “social shopping” market. The social media market has grown like a weed over the past decade. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), the world's largest social...
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale school vandalism fueled by social media

Scottsdale Unified and other East Valley school districts are struggling with a rash of vandalism fueled by a challenge to teenagers on the social media platform TikTok. Lured by the desire to score “likes” from their peers around the world, middle and high school students are stealing school property, then posting photos or videos of the items.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

