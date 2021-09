If you’ve never heard the Kurt Warner story, you might find it hard to believe. Here is a guy who was just okay as a quarterback in college. He tried for four years to make an NFL roster-to no avail. Played a few years of Arena Football in Iowa. Oh yeah, and while he’s doing this he’s also spending nights stocking supermarket shelves to to earn enough money to feed his family. And then…it’s like Cinderella happens. He makes the St. Louis Rams roster as a backup in 1998. In 1999, starting quarterback Trent Green is injured in pre-season and Kurt Warner not only becomes the starter. Not only wins the league MVP, but wins the Super Bowl and the Super Bowl MVP. Eventually, Kurt Warner is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This kind of thing only happens in dreams, right?

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO