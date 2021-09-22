CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Reflections on Joss Whedon and “Buffy, the Vampire Slayer”

towntopics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t want to create responsible shows with lawyers in them. I want to invade people’s dreams. o doubt about it, Joss Whedon’s extraordinary series Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003) suffers from Laughable Title Syndrome. Even now, all these years later when it’s become a pop culture fact of life, I hesitate to tell someone how much I’m enjoying the show. Even now, I’m asking myself “How did I get into this?” But I said the same thing after binging on Friday Night Lights and Battlestar Galactica. It all goes back to Alan Sepinwall’s The Revolution Was Televised, where Joss Whedon’s Buffy has its own chapter among the 12 series that “changed TV drama forever.”

www.towntopics.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Buffy star Michelle Trachtenberg's next TV series announced

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Michelle Trachtenberg has lined up her next TV project. The Gossip Girl actor, who famously played the titular character's younger sister Dawn Summers in the aforementioned supernatural show, is set to host Meet, Marry, Murder, a new true-crime docuseries, for US streaming service Tubi. Consisting...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Star Hosting New True Crime Series Meet, Marry, Murder on Tubi

While many streaming fans have known that Tubi is a go-to destination when it comes to checking out free, ad-supported movies and TV series, the platform continues to make a push into the world of original content, which includes the upcoming series Meet, Marry, Murder, a series hosted and executive produced by Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Michelle Trachtenberg. The series will explore a number of tragic instances in which a murder was committed by a partner, which features interviews not only with experts in the field of true crime but also individuals who were close to each of the cases. All 13 episodes of Meet, Marry, Murder will hit Tubi on October 6th.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows on HBO and HBO Max in October

October generally means spooky season, but the most exciting things coming to HBO and HBO Max next month (and there are many, many exciting things) aren't really all that scary — not in the traditional sense, anyway. I guess The Many Saints of Newark, the Sopranos prequel film, is frightening if the thought of entering the state of New Jersey freaks you out. Maybe you see Succession, which finally releases its third season in October, as a horror story about having to regularly interact with your crazy dad. Personally, I've decided that Dune, Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited sci-fi epic, is a frightening tale about the thought of Timothée Chalamet living on another planet where I can't regularly check up on what he's doing. Did that also just send a chill down your spine? Don't worry, it's all pretend.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joss Whedon
Person
James Marsters
Person
Janet Gaynor
Person
Ingmar Bergman
Person
Charisma Carpenter
Person
Alyson Hannigan
Person
Alan Sepinwall
Person
Sarah Michelle Gellar
tvinsider.com

‘The Batman’: New Penguin Spinoff Series In The Works At HBO Max

Iconic Batman villain The Penguin could be getting his own spinoff series on HBO Max, according to reports from Deadline and Variety. Colin Farrell is set to portray the DC Comics supervillain in Matt Reeve’s upcoming feature The Batman and has apparently been approached to head up the proposed spinoff series, though a deal has yet to be signed. While the project is in its very early stages, Deadline reports that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. writer Lauren LeFranc is on board as showrunner with Reeves and Dylan Clark executive producing.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Babylon 5’ Reboot in the Works at The CW

The CW is heading to space. The younger-skewing broadcaster is teaming with original series creator J. Michael Straczynski for a reboot of Babylon 5. Described as a “from-the-ground-up reboot” of the original, Straczynski will pen the script for a new potential version of the former syndicated drama from Warner Bros. TV. The new take revolves around John Sheridan (originally played by Bruce Boxleitner), an Earthforce officer with a mysterious background, who is assigned to Babylon 5, a five-mile-long space station in neutral space, a port of call for travelers, smugglers, corporate explorers and alien diplomats at a time of uneasy peace...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Good Fight’s Carrie Preston Joins John Logan’s Blumhouse Feature Directorial Debut

EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Preston has boarded John Logan’s untitled feature directorial debut at Blumhouse, which has been billed as a LGBTQIA+ empowerment movie set at a gay conversion camp. The project from the three-time Oscar nominee was previously known as Whistler Camp.  Preston joins the already cast Theo Germaine and Kevin Bacon, the latter who is also serving as executive producer. Jason Blum and Michael Aguilar are producing. Scott Turner Schofield is also serving as EP. For seven seasons, Preston starred as Arlene Fowler, the sassy red-headed waitress on the hit HBO series True Blood. She won an Emmy playing Elsbeth Tascioni on CBS’...
MOVIES
TVLine

The Boys' 'R-Rated' College-Set Spinoff Ordered to Series at Amazon

The Boys is officially enrolling in college: Amazon Prime has given a series order to a spinoff set at a supes university. Additionally, Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters (Agent Carter) have stepped in as showrunners, replacing Craig Rosenberg, who exited due to creative differences, per The Hollywood Reporter. Described as “part college show, part Hunger Games,” but “with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys,” the untitled offshoot takes place at “America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes” aka supes, which is run by Vought International. The spinoff will be an irreverent, “R-rated” series that explores the lives of...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vampires#New York Times Magazine#Pbs#Npr#Beatles#Star Ledger
IndieWire

William Shatner’s ‘TekWar’ Novels Set for Adult Animated Series, Possible ‘Multiverse’ Expansion

“TekWar” was William Shatner’s ’90s sci-fi passion project. Thirty-odd years later, he’s adapting his sci-fi world into an adult animated television series. Deadline reported on Tuesday that Shatner, best known for portraying James T. Kirk in the original “Star Trek” series, is working with Pure Imagination Studios to develop and produce the adaptation. Per Deadline, the “TekWar” novels are set in the year 2043 and follow a former detective in futuristic Los Angeles who was framed for the crime of dealing an illegal mind-altering drug in the form of a bio-digital microchip. It poses a great threat to humanity and has...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 21

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Tuesday, Sept. 21 once again features Denzel Washington's 2012 film Safe House in the top spot. But that's not the oldest movie on the list. Coming in at No. 9 is Steven Spielberg's 1975 classic Jaws, about an adorable misunderstood fish who just wants to play with people in the water. In a surprising move, climbing all the way to No. 2 is the Romanian film The Father Who Moves Mountains, about a dad looking for his son in treacherous mountain terrain.
MOVIES
Best Life

This TV Star Was Fired for Getting in "Unnecessary Fights," Executive Says

Fourteen years ago, what is now one of TV's longest-running shows endured a major scandal during its third season. In 2007, actor Isaiah Washington was fired from Grey's Anatomy after getting into a fight with a co-star and allegedly calling another co-star the f-slur. Washington, who played surgeon Preston Burke, and his former co-stars have spoken out about what happened many times since, but a new book shares more sides of the story.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Reboot’: Leslie Bibb, Rachel Bloom, Michael McKean & Krista Marie Yu Join Steve Levitan’s Hulu Comedy Pilot

Leslie Bibb (Jupiter’s Legacy) has been tapped as the female lead opposite Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville in Reboot, Hulu’s comedy pilot from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan. Also cast in the project are Rachel Bloom, in her return to series television after her starring turn on her CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Michael McKean and Krista Marie Yu. In Reboot, when Hulu reboots an early-2000s family sitcom, its dysfunctional cast is forced back together and now must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. Calum Worthy also stars. Bibb plays Bree, a former pageant girl from rural Virginia turned sitcom star who left the...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Actor Willie Garson Dead at 57

Willie Garson, a prolific character actor best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the Sex and the City franchise, has passed away at the age of 57. The news was first broken in a tweet by actor Rob Morrow, and has since been confirmed by Garson's family (via TVLine). The cause of death is currently unknown at this time, although TMZ reports that the actor had been battling cancer. Garson's career spanned four decades, and also included memorable roles as Mozzie in White Collar, Ralph in Little Manhattan, Martin Lloyd in Stargate SG-1, and Gerald Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Debuts Stunning First Look at Dream in Opening Scene From Neil Gaiman Adaptation

Dream, Death and Desire are all finally coming to Netflix. Thirty-two years after DC Comics published the first issue of “The Sandman,” Neil Gaiman’s phantasmagoric dive into the world of dreams, Netflix unveiled the first look at its highly anticipated live-action adaptation on Saturday. Stars Tom Sturridge — who plays Morpheus, a.k.a. Dream, the titular ruler of Dreaming — and Kirby Howell-Baptiste — who plays Death, Dream’s chic and easygoing sister — revealed the first look during Tudum, Netflix’s global virtual fan event. Executive produced by Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and showrunner Allan Heinberg (“The Catch,” “Scandal”), “The Sandman” is updating Gaiman’s graphic novel by...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Babylon 5’ Reboot in Development at The CW From Original Series Creator J. Michael Straczynski

A “Babylon 5” reboot is in development at The CW, Variety has learned. Original series creator J. Michael Straczynski is onboard to write the project. He will also executive producer under his Studio JMS banner. Warner Bros. Television, which produced the original series, will produce the reboot. The new iteration of the sci-fi series is described as a “from-the-ground-up reboot.” In the series, John Sheridan, an Earthforce officer with a mysterious background, is assigned to Babylon 5, a five-mile-long space station in neutral space, a port of call for travelers, smugglers, corporate explorers and alien diplomats at a time of uneasy peace and...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy