Reflections on Joss Whedon and “Buffy, the Vampire Slayer”
I don't want to create responsible shows with lawyers in them. I want to invade people's dreams. o doubt about it, Joss Whedon's extraordinary series Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003) suffers from Laughable Title Syndrome. Even now, all these years later when it's become a pop culture fact of life, I hesitate to tell someone how much I'm enjoying the show. Even now, I'm asking myself "How did I get into this?" But I said the same thing after binging on Friday Night Lights and Battlestar Galactica. It all goes back to Alan Sepinwall's The Revolution Was Televised, where Joss Whedon's Buffy has its own chapter among the 12 series that "changed TV drama forever."
