This week, many NHL franchises will get to put their prospects to the test in rookie tournaments across the continent, from Traverse City and Arizona to Buffalo, Tampa and beyond. While development is the No. 1 priority, the pre-season meets also offer teams a look at how their prospects have progressed since they last hit the ice. And for some of these players, this year in particular will be crucial. A number of prospects have the chance to make their team's NHL roster this fall and could use these rookie tournaments as a slingshot for training camp.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO