Gov. Jay Inslee indicated on Thursday that he will not be offering an extension for Washington state employees to get fully vaccinated ahead of an Oct. 18 deadline. Inslee announced the mandate in early August, and in the weeks since has been negotiating with various state unions on the specifics. His office reached a deal with the Washington Federation of State Employees (WFSE) — the largest union of public service workers in the state — in early September, but is still in the process of negotiating with other unions.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO