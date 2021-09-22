English Valleys Provides New London With Their First Loss of the Season

Bouncing back from their first loss of the season, the English Valleys Bears picked up a huge victory last Friday, Sept. 17 when they defeated New London, 39-34. "We really needed this win after losing last week in two ways. First we needed to prove to ourselves that we can play with the best teams in the state. The second thing is that it puts us back in control of our chances to make the playoffs which is something every team is working for."